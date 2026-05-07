‘It doesn’t get bigger than this,’ says Mthethwa as Junior Boks take aim at New Zealand

The Junior Boks need just one log point from the match to secure the U20 Rugby Championship title.

The Junior Springboks want to close out the 2026 U20 Rugby Championship in style, with a win over fierce rivals the Junior All Blacks and a first ever title, at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

The Junior Boks all but secured the trophy on Sunday after dismantling Australia 56-17 in an impressive display of rugby, which moved them onto 10 points, five ahead of the New Zealand U20s and Argentina U20s.

But they now want to clinch a clean sweep of the competition in the final round of fixtures on Saturday, with Argentina and Australia U20s also battling it out on the day.

New Zealand, the defending champions, arrived in the Friendly City having won the previous two editions, held in Brisbane in 2024, and last year in Gqeberha.

Following a much-needed recovery day on Monday, squad returned to the grind on Tuesday morning, greeted by persistent rain during their session at Pearson High School in Summerstrand.

Speaking about the week’s preparations, Junior Bok assistant coach Melusi Mthethwa noted that the group are in high spirits.

“The coaches and management have done a fantastic job of keeping the players’ morale high. Monday was a vital recovery day because the boys were involved in a very physical battle against Australia last Sunday,” said Mthethwa.

“Returning to the training field on Tuesday, the focus was palpable. Despite the wet weather, there was great clarity and attention to detail from the guys.”

New Zealand challenge

Mthethwa was full of praise for the challenge New Zealand presents: “The rivalry between our two countries is legendary. We have immense respect for them, and Saturday offers our players the incredible opportunity to face the haka and test themselves against our greatest rugby rivals.

“It doesn’t get bigger than this. With both teams in contention to win the tournament, it adds a massive extra dimension to the occasion.”

The SA coach expects a high-tempo affair, noting that both the Junior Boks and New Zealand are renowned for their physicality and attacking game.

“We are well aware of the quality New Zealand brings,” he said. “For us, the mission is to meet that challenge head-on and rise to the occasion. The supporters in Gqeberha are in for a real rugby treat.”

The tournament has already drawn over 20,000 fans to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium over the first two double-headers.

“We are incredibly grateful to Sanzaar and SA Rugby for staging this tournament,” said Mthethwa. “It has been a privilege staying in Gqeberha; the hospitality and support from the Eastern Cape public have been top-class. We have one more game against a great opponent, and we hope the fans come out in their numbers to back us on Saturday.”