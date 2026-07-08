Junior Boks star tests positive for banned substance

According to a report, the player returned a failed test in April this year, but he has requested for the B-sample to be tested.

A Junior Springbok rugby player tested positive for an anabolic steroid before the Sanzaar U20 Rugby Championship in Gqeberha.

News24 reports that prop Kai Pratt failed a doping test conducted in Stellenbosch on 10 April.

South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) CEO Khalid Galant confirmed that the 18-year-old has requested analysis of his B-sample, with the disciplinary process still in its early stages.

“The athlete has received a notice of allegation that a substance was found in his system,” Galant told News24.

“It was an anabolic steroid and the athlete has requested a B-sample to be tested.

“A date still needs to be set for that process and the athlete hasn’t decided whether they’ll contest the allegation or the charge.

“No hearing has been set or decision has been rendered, and ban only comes into place when a player has been charged and has pleaded guilty.”

B-sample

The outcome of the B-sample analysis will determine whether the matter proceeds to a formal hearing.

Pratt represented SA U18 last year and attended the Springboks’ first alignment camp of 2026.

The Sharks-contracted player was ruled out of this year’s Junior World Championship due to a foot injury suffered against Argentina U20 in Gqeberha on 27 April.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Sharks said: “The Sharks take all matters relating to player welfare, education and compliance with anti-doping regulations extremely seriously.

“We remain committed to providing our players with the necessary guidance and support regarding their responsibilities under anti-doping regulations, while respecting the processes and rights of all parties involved.

“Pratt is currently recovering from a serious foot injury, which required surgery. His rehabilitation programme is expected to take approximately six months.

“No further comment will be made at this stage.”

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.