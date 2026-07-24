Junior Springbok Thomas Beling to make Currie Cup debut for Bulls against Griquas

Thomas Beling is set to make his Currie Cup debut a week after he helped the Junior Springboks win the World U20 Championship.

Junior Springbok loose forward Thomas Beling is one of two players who will make their Currie Cup debut for the Bulls when they take on the Griquas in Kimberley on Saturday (kick-off 5pm)

The Bulls will want to bounce back from their 24-10 defeat to Boland in Wellington, while the defending champions, the Griquas, will likewise want to prove a point after falling 25-19 to the Stormers in Cape Town.

Captain Nama Xaba leads a Bulls squad that combines experienced campaigners, exciting young talent and a strong club rugby representation.

Scrumhalf Neil le Roux and Beling are both in line to make their Currie Cup debuts, with Beling returning to domestic action after helping the Junior Springboks lift the World Rugby U20 Championship title last week.

The selection also underlines the strength of the region’s club rugby pathway, with JJ Motlhodi, Abongile Nonkontwana, Damian Baker and Dian Coetzee all earning places in the squad.

Coetzee and Cephas van Biljon will each enjoy another special occasion when they make their first Currie Cup starts.

Bulls include some experienced players

Up front, Dylan Smith, Shaun Schürmann and Coetzee form the front row, while Sintu Manjezi and Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg provide experience in the second row. Xaba joins van Biljon and JJ Theron in a hardworking loose trio.

Brooklyn Newman and Keagan Johannes combine at halfback, with PA van Niekerk and Demitre Erasmus pairing up in midfield. Out wide, Riyaad Bam and Hakeem Kunene provide attacking spark, while Devon Williams starts at fullback.

The bench offers plenty of energy and impact, including the debuting Le Roux and Beling.

Bulls starting XV

Devon Williams, Hakeem Kunene, Demitre Erasmus, PA van Niekerk, Riyaad Bamm, Keagan Johannes, Brooklyn Newman, JJ Theron, Cephas van Biljon, Nama Xaba (c), Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, Sintu Manjezi, Dian Coetzee, Shaun Schürmann, Dylan Smith.

Replacements

Jaundré Schoeman, Damian Baker, Mawande Mdanda, Abongile Nonkontwana, Thomas Beling, Neil Le Roux, Viaan Mentoor, JJ Motlhodi