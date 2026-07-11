Foote names strong lineup for Junior Boks’ World Champs semi-final clash

The team will take on England on Monday in Tbilisi for a place in the final.

Junior Springbok coach Kevin Foote has picked a formidable side for the team’s Junior World Championship semi-final against England in Tbilisi on Monday evening, with kick-off t 6.30pm.

In all, there are four changes to the side that last ran out in the tournament earlier this week.

There are two changes in the backline and two in the forwards from the side that defeated Wales in their final Pool A encounter.

Foote has also opted for six forwards and two backs on the replacements bench, underlining the physical challenge expected from England.

In the forwards, Kebotile Maake will start at openside flanker, with Luke Cannon named on the blindside and Gert Kemp at No 8. They replace Risima Khosa, who is on the bench, and Vujo Gwiji in the loose forwards.

The backline changes see Markus Muller back at outside centre in place of Samuel Badenhorst, while Luan Giliomee returns to the starting line-up at fullback after successfully completing his head injury assessment protocols. Giliomee takes over from Alzeadon Felix, who provides backline cover from the bench.

Foote said the extra recovery day between the pool phase and semi-finals provided an opportunity to freshen up the squad ahead of a demanding encounter.

“We’ve made some rotational changes to the squad, mindful that we had an extra day for recovery, which came at the right time after three pool matches in a relatively short period,” said Foote.

“We have selected what we believe is an exciting team and a combination best suited to our game model against a very good England side.”

England advanced to the semi-finals after winning all three of their pool matches and arrive unbeaten, just like the Junior Boks.

“England have shown their quality by winning all three of their pool games,” said Foote.

“They have a strong and successful history in this competition and will be highly motivated for this match. We have prepared well, and now it’s about executing our plan.”

Junior Boks:

Luan Giliomee, Cheswill Jooste, Markus Muller, Ethan Adams, Khuthadzo Rasivhaga, Yaqeen Ahmed, Hendré Schoeman, Gert Kemp, Luke Cannon, Kebotile Maake, JD Hattingh, Heinrich Theron, Danie Kruger, Siphosethu Mnebelele (capt), Oliver Reid. Bench: Liam van Wyk, Rambo Kubheka, Luan van der Berg, Jaythen Orange, Thomas Beling, Risima Khosa, Jayden Brits, Alzeadon Felix