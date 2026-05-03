Junior Springboks secure U20 Rugby Championship title with Aussie U20 win

The Junior Springboks have been in top form with two big wins in the U20 Rugby Champs and they will be keen to finish unbeaten.

The Junior Springboks secured the U20 Rugby Championship title with a game to play as their brilliant 56-17 win over the Australian U20s at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, pushed them into an unassailable lead at the top of the log.

Argentina U20s produced an upset earlier in the day, beating the New Zealand U20s 25-17, which left them both on four points, which meant the Junior Boks second bonus point win moved them onto 10, which means their final match against the U20 All Blacks this coming Saturday will be a dead rubber.

Against the Aussies weren’t at their best in the first half despite a very ill-disciplined showing from the visitors saw them play 26 minutes with 14-men, and four minutes with 13, after three yellow cards, and conceded two penalty tries, with the hosts only leading 28-12 at the break.

But a dominant second half showing allowed them to add another four tries against one from the Australians, to clinch a huge win and the title.

In the match the Junior Boks went 14-0 up after 20 minutes, after wing Jack Benade went in at the corner in the 14th, followed by Aussie outside centre Leo Jaques sent off after head contact in a tackle, before powerful flank Vusi Wyambwera crashed over, with both converted by flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed.

In the 26th minute the Junior Boks were rumbling a maul over when it was hauled down illegally, leading to a penalty try and a yellow to Aussie lock Isaac Fonua.

Australia hit back

The visitors then hit back six minutes later as flyhalf Finn Mackay stepped over and converted, but they then went down to 13 and conceded a penalty try when wing Taione Taka slapped the ball out of scrumhalf Hendre Schoeman’s hand with a try on.

But despite having two men down the Aussies hit back with a wonderful team move as the ball went through the hands to wing Riley Whitfield to go over and cut the deficit to 16 points at the break.

The Junior Boks finally started to find another gear and went 42-12 up after 58 minutes, with talented inside centre Ethan Adams stepping his way over, followed by Schoeman sniping down the blind side and shrugging off three tackles to score, both converted by Ahmed.

The Aussies briefly threatened a fightback when Taka went over corner in the 63rd minute, but that was as good as it got for the visitors.

The Junior Boks then finished powerfully as flank Luke Cannon was mauled over four minutes later, and Ahmed scored a stunning late try after running a great try to get them over the 50-point mark and a stylish win.

Scorers

Junior Springboks: Tries – Jack Benade, Wasi Vyambwera, Penalty Try (2), Ethan Adams, Hendre Schoeman, Luke Cannon, Yaqeen Ahmed; Conversions – Ahmed (4), Vusi Moyo (2)

Australia U20s: Tries – Finn Mackay, Riley Whitfield, Taione Taka; Conversion – Mackay