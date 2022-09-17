Kolisi backing consistency to help Boks beat Argentina

Ross Roche

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi believes that the consistency in selection for this weekend’s Rugby Championship clash against Argentina in Buenos Aires will help the team as they chase a bonus point win in the match.

It is the first time this season that the Boks have named an unchanged starting 15, and they will be able to take the momentum from a good win over the Wallabies in Sydney into the important game.

“I think it will help (having an unchanged team). We are 100% focused on the Rugby Championship. We want to win it and we are in a position that we can fight for it this weekend,” said Kolisi.

“This year the coaches have had to plan ahead and that is why we have used so many players in this series. But with all the injuries we have now, not a lot of changes can be made. So I am looking forward to see what we can do (with an unchanged side.

“The more you play together as a group the more understanding you get. Playing a team like Argentina you do need people on the same page, especially at the beginning of the game.

“So we are going to have to make sure we are in tune with one another and that we bring as much intensity as we can at the beginning of the game.”

Loose forward battle

The loose forward battle in the match is set to be a thrilling one, with Kolisi, Franco Mostert and Jasper Wiese up against Juan Martin Gonzalez, Maros Kremer and Pablo Matera, and whoever gets the upper hand could swing the clash in their side’s favour.

“We just have to do what we do as a team, which is making sure that we stick to our game plan and play what’s in front of us,” explained Kolisi.

“But they are all good over the ball. Matera is good over the ball, Kremer is good over the ball, (Julian) Montoya is very good over the ball and (Agustin) Creevy as well when he comes on is also good over the ball.

“So we know what to do as a team and we just have to make sure that we look after the breakdown. We can’t do anything without the ball, so if we don’t look after the ball they are going to have a field day. As loose forwards we just have to do what we do, work together and make sure that we manage the field.”

The Boks also have the advantage of having been in Argentina for two weeks and that has helped them acclimate to the conditions they are set to face.

“It has helped a lot. I think we have been able to adapt to the weather and how things are here. We have also had some time to spend here and experience Argentina which we haven’t been able to do before, which has been nice,” said Kolisi.