Kolisi worth five to 10 points for the Boks, says Biggar

Kolisi returned to the Boks side in Cape Town after missing the first Test.

Former Wales and British & Irish Lions flyhalf Dan Biggar believes Siya Kolisi’s influence goes far beyond what the Springbok captain produces with ball in hand.

Kolisi returned from injury in the Boks’ 33-26 victory over the All Blacks in Cape Town last Saturday, having missed the opening Test with a hamstring problem.

Biggar was hugely impressed by the Bok captain’s contribution, both as a player and a leader.

“I actually thought Siya Kolisi was amazing on the weekend,” Biggar said on Biggar Thinking: Rugby Analysis.

“I just thought his ability on both sides of the ball, the way in which he carried, the way in which he defended, smoking people, carrying, dragging the team with him. I don’t think he gets enough credit for his ability as a rugby player. I thought he was brilliant.”

But it was Kolisi’s leadership that stood out most to Biggar.

“I just think for me, when you have Kolisi, that type of leader, inspirational person on the field, I think it’s worth five to 10 points,” he said.

“You saw the leadership, the way in which he, even when he was off the pitch, [was] dragging teammates forward, pointing at posts, deciding, you know, just being an out-and-out leader.

“So, I thought he was fantastic on the weekend and a brilliant rugby player, as well as a brilliant leader.”

The Springboks and All Blacks are locked up at 1-1 in the four-Test series. This weekend’s third Test is at FNB Stadium in Joburg, with the fourth Test in Baltimore, USA next Saturday.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.