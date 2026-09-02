De Groot, Lord could boost All Blacks set-piece in Soweto

The All Blacks could receive a much-needed boost to their struggling lineouts and scrums in the third Test against the Springboks.

The return of prop Ethan de Groot and lock Josh Lord could elevate an embattled All Blacks lineout and controversy-laden scrum come their third Test against the Springboks in Soweto on Saturday.

The game kicks off at 5.10pm with the four-Test Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series level at 1-1, with the final match to follow in the United States next week.

Only the team that secures victory in Soweto has a chance of winning the series outright. The team that loses has to play for a draw in Baltimore.

The 45-cap De Groot and 18-cap Lord collided with each other in the first half of their 33-16 win at Ellis Park two weeks ago, and had to leave the field for head knocks.

They missed the 33-26 defeat in Cape Town this past weekend because of HIA protocols.

‘Plenty of energy’

The Springboks enjoyed more scrum dominance in the first Test than they did in the second, though referee Angus Gardner’s officiating of the scrum (latter acquitted by Bok scrum coach Daan Human) and All Black claims the Boks ‘walked around‘ the scrum have marred the narrative about that game.

However, the Springboks did dominate the lineouts outright. They won all their own throw-ins while stealing three All Blacks lineouts.

While Springbok lock Ruan Nortjé refused to rest on his laurels ahead of the third Test, All Blacks assistant coach Tamati Ellison confirmed the experienced New Zealand pair could return on Saturday.

“Yeah, they’ve both trained well today, so it’s good to have more bodies on board versus sending them home,” Ellison told media in a pitchside interview at Athlone’s City Park.

“It’s the first week in a while we haven’t had a midweek game, so there’s plenty of energy at training. I’m sure when we arrive at the stadium it’ll definitely feel like a decider.”

All Blacks focus on their calling

He said the noise at the 87,436-capacity stadium would need to be circumnavigated if their set-piece was to function.

“It is non-verbal signalling as well, making sure there are 15 players ready to attack, so people are in the right positions and trusting they’ll be where they need to be,” he said.

“In specific areas, lineout calling, play calling, it makes sense to get that message delivered and getting closer.

“But it’s like anything; same at home when you’ve got six children, you can’t hear yourself think. Sometimes you’ve just got to get a bit closer and simplify the message.”