Arendse: Fresh and motivated Bok backline to run hard at Georgia

Springbok wing Kurt-Lee Arendse believes the backline is in a well-rested but motivated and healthy space.

Kurt-Lee Arendse, who scored a try against Italy at Lofus, believes the backline will maintain their standards against Georgia. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Energised and motivated thanks to coach Rassie Erasmus’ regular rotations, the Springbok backline is eager to run hard against Georgia during their Test match in Mbombela on Saturday.

South Africa take on the 11th-ranked nation for only the third time in their history with – aside from fullback Aphelele Fassi who played at left wing on the day – an entirely different starting backline that featured in their 40–19 win in Loftus in 2021.

Damian Willemse played from the bench four years ago, and will do so again, while flyhalf Handré Pollard started then but will play as a substitute this time.

The frequent rotations in the Springbok line-up highlight Erasmus’ ongoing ability to blood players and ensure international game time for the nation’s ever-growing depth.

Springboks in a healthy space

Wing Kurt-Lee Arendse said the competition for places, fuelled by realistic chances of game time for everyone, has created a healthy environment.

“There’s a stage in your career where you get comfortable. The guys coming through and putting their hands up give you a wake-up call,” he said. “They want to play for the Springboks. It’s healthy competition and that’s what we need.”

He said even the Junior Springboks, who will play in the World Rugby U20 Championship final against New Zealand on Saturday, are flooded with talent and will only grow the rugby base in South Africa in the years to come.

In the immediate future, Arendse said there was no pressure on the backline to score tries, per se, but individual and team pride drive this.

“It’s always special representing our country. It doesn’t matter who plays. I wouldn’t say there’s pressure but the goal is to focus on our standards, but not underestimate Georgia.”

Arendse and Van der Merwe take their opportunities

Regarding Springbok standards, Arendse said only players with a fierce work rate make it in the Bok setup. This was epitomised by wing Edwill van der Merwe, who worked hard to ensure his second Test match selection 13 months after his debut.

“Whenever we get the chance, we put ourselves in a lot of battles,” Arendse said. “It’s always good to see players coming in and taking their opportunity. For Edwill, missing out last year, in the end-of-year tour, it made him hungry to be in the system again. He takes every opportunity he gets and that’s good.”

The wing said his own Sabbatical in Japan this past domestic season helped him prepare for the international season.

“Playing rugby in Japan made me feel like I was back at the sevens,” he said. “It’s a lot of running rugby and that’s what I enjoy. Also, if you play for the Springboks now, there is opportunity to run a lot. It [Japan] helped me a lot.”