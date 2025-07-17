Junior Boks name unchanged side for U20 Champs final against Junior All Blacks

The Junior Boks have backed a settled and unchanged match 23 for their final outing against the Junior All Blacks in Italy.

Junior Springbok head coach Kevin Foote has named an unchanged match 23 for their World Rugby U20 Champs final against the Junior All Blacks in Rovigo, Italy on Saturday night. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

The Junior Springboks have named an unchanged match-23 for their massive World Rugby U20 Championship final meeting with fierce rivals the Junior All Blacks at the Stadio Mario Battaglini in Rovigo, Italy on Saturday night (kick-off 8:30pm).

Lock Riley Norton will once again lead a familiar-looking side that has featured in most of the pool matches, as well as Monday’s semi-final victory over Argentina.

The unchanged line-up means the bench will again feature a split of six forwards and two backs in what promises to be an epic battle between the two southern hemisphere rugby rivals.

Junior Bok head coach Kevin Foote said the SA U20s have done well to reach the final and they are excited to face their greatest rivals with a settled side.

“This has been our settled combination for most of the year, and the team play with great synergy,” said Foote.

“Given how well everyone has played, it was such a difficult task to leave anyone out. We are grateful for the absolute selflessness of the players not selected for Saturday’s final, and for how hard they are training to ensure the team is well prepared for New Zealand.

“We decided to pick six forwards on the bench yet again, as they made a difference in the semi-final against Argentina, and we also learned some valuable lessons when we faced New Zealand in the U20 Rugby Championship in South Africa a few months ago.”

First final since 2014

Saturday’s decider marks the Junior Boks’ first appearance in the final since 2014, and it’s a repeat of the 2012 final in which South Africa beat New Zealand at Newlands in Cape Town.

The SA U20s have been in rampant form throughout the Championship in Italy, posting comprehensive wins over Australia, defending champions England, and Scotland in the group stage, followed by a hard-earned victory over a gritty Argentina.

South Africa’s dynamic pack of forwards has laid an excellent platform for their electric backline to score some eye-catching tries. The Junior Bok halfback pairing of Haashim Pead (scrumhalf) and Vusi Moyo (flyhalf) are amongst the tournament’s leading points scorers.

Pead has scored six tries in four games – the most by any player so far this year – while also providing numerous assists for teammates. Moyo has racked up 50 points across his four appearances, placing him at the top of the overall points’ scoring chart.

New Zealand, like South Africa, are unbeaten in the tournament, having topped Pool B before dispatching a dangerous French side in the semi-finals to set up an exciting final showdown with the Junior Boks.

Junior Springbok XV

Gilermo Mentoe, Cheswill Jooste, Demitre Erasmus, Albie Bester, Jaco Williams, Vusi Moyo, Haashim Pead, Wandile Mlaba, Bathobele Hlekani, Xola Nyali, JJ Theron, Riley Norton (c), Herman Lubbe, Siphosethu Mnebelele, Simphiwe Ngobese

Bench: Jaundré Schoeman, Oliver Reid, Jean Erasmus, Jaco Grobbelaar, Matt Romao, Stephanus Linde, Ceano Everson, Dominic Malgas