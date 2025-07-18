Four years after debut against Georgia, Fassi says his growth has been ‘massive’

Aphelele Fassi made a try scoring debut against Georgia in 2021, and wants to make more memories against them in Mbombela on Saturday.

Springbok fullback Aphelele Fassi has fond memories of playing against Georgia and is looking forward to facing them again in Mbombela on Saturday. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Springbok fullback Aphelele Fassi is looking forward to a stiff challenge against a side he has fond memories of, when they battle it out against Georgia at the Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela on Saturday night.

Fassi made his Bok debut four years ago against Georgia, scoring with his first touch, and has since experienced the highs and lows of representing his country, after he was dropped from the squad in 2022, before making a triumphant return last year.

The 27-year-old has grown into a more well rounded player, and is now one of the team’s top fullbacks, battling it out with Damian Willemse for the No 15 jersey, and he is excited to come up against Georgia once again.

“I definitely have strong memories of that game (in 2021). I think I scored with my first touch for the Springboks, which was special. And I think that the way I have grown from that debut to now, has been massive,” said Fassi at a Bok press conference this week.

“I have gained a lot of composure in my game, I have learnt to better work with my wings with a lot of communication. And on the physical side, imposing myself in the physical battles, whether it is aerial, at the breakdown, in the tackle or carrying the ball, I just try to impose myself in a good way.”

Physical challenge

Although the Boks are heavy favourites against tier 2 Georgia, Fassi believes the visitors will bring a physical challenge and will give them plenty to think about, if they want to pick up another good win and keep their momentum going.

“I’m expecting a physical battle. I think their backline is more direct and more physical in the wider channel, at the breakdown, in the tackle and in every aspect of the game,” explained Fassi.

“They’ll try to be physical, but I also feel like they’re a team that likes to play around with the ball and a team that is expansive. Obviously, with the type of players that they have, many who play in the Top 14, I think they’ll definitely bring a good mix.”

As a naturally attacking player Fassi is a player that people expect to spark something from nothing, but admits that at Test match level he has to think about what he wants to do more, and read the flow before making decisions on how to go about his game.

“I just look at the flow of the game and how things are happening. Obviously in a Test match, you need to win certain battles,” said Fassi.

“Every battle that I try to put myself into, is a battle I want to win and put my forwards in front. I like to play what’s in front of me, but at the same time being cautious of how the game is flowing.”