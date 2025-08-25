Bok No 8 jersey up for grabs for Eden Park Test: Kwagga Smith impresses in audition

There are a number of options at eighthman for the Springboks in their upcoming blockbuster Test against the All Blacks at Eden Park.

Who will play eighthman for the Springboks when they take on their biggest rivals, the All Blacks, at fortress Eden Park in Auckland next weekend?

That will be the question on a number of pundits’ and fans’ lips, as the team head to New Zealand for an important two-game tour in their quest to defend their Rugby Championship title.

The No 8 position has been a revolving door for the Boks this season, with them fielding five different players in the jersey over their six matches so far.

Only first choice man, Jasper Wiese, has started at the back of the scrum more than once, but he is still suspended for one more match, after the red card he picked up in the second Italian Test in July, and will likely be slotted straight back in for the second All Blacks Test, in Wellington on 13 September.

The other players to feature at eighthman this season are Jean-Luc du Preez, against the Barbarians, Cobus Wiese, against Georgia, Siya Kolisi, against Australia at Ellis Park, and Kwagga Smith, in the second Aussie Test in Cape Town, over the past weekend.

Injury crisis

The reason why there is no stability at No 8 is because a number of players are also on the injured list. Here one thinks of Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw and Juarno Augustus, who got his first call-up at the start of the season, only to be ruled out because of an injury. Also, Evan Roos is heavily out of favour.

The good news is captain Kolisi will tour to New Zealand even though he hurt his knee during the Ellis Park Test and was in doubt for the tour, and he is an option at eighthman, as he was in the Joburg Test.

Cobus Wiese, however, has not been picked to tour to New Zealand.

Du Preez, who was supposed to feature at No 8 against the Wallabies in Cape Town, but missed out due to illness, will also be an option in Auckland, but Smith, who took over that eighthman role last Saturday, could just as easily be the man Erasmus turns to next weekend.

He grabbed his chance with both hands on Saturday in Cape Town, delivering an all-action performance that included a try, and showed that while he is valued as an impact player from off the bench, he can easily slot into the starting team as well.

Massive game

“It’s a massive game going to Eden Park. I think even when we lost the other game in Auckland a few years back (at Mount Smart in 2023) there was a lot of disappointment that we didn’t play well,” said Smith looking ahead to the challenge that awaits the Boks.

“For us, it’s about learning from the first game against Australia, which we lost, and this one [on Saturday in Cape Town], and taking those lessons into the next match.

“It’s going to be tough. New Zealand is obviously a great opponent, but for us, it’s about improving every game and learning as we go.”

Although his utility value makes him an indispensable member in the match 23, Smith admits he isn’t fazed about whether he starts or is on the bench, but enjoyed his 80-minute outing in their bounce back win over the Wallabies.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity and that we got the win in the end. To be honest, I don’t care if I start or come off the bench. Getting the chance to play for the Boks is always special,” said Smith.

“There’s such strong competition in the loose forward department, and every opportunity, whether starting or from the bench, must be used to prove yourself and stay in the team.

“This was a massive victory for us, it was important. We learned a lot from last weekend [in Joburg]. We knew what we did wrong, and it helps when you know what to fix. If you don’t, then you’re at a disadvantage.

“This is our pride, and we wanted to show people. The fans standing behind the Springboks were really special.”

The 36-man Boks squad leaves for New Zealand on Tuesday.