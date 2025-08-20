No eighthman crisis, Jean-Luc du Preez now gets his chance — Bok boss Rassie

Jean-Luc du Preez get another chance to impress at No 8 for the Springboks against the Wallabies.

The Springboks’ revolving No 8 door continues this weekend when Jean-Luc du Preez gets a massive opportunity to establish himself with a big performance against the Wallabies in Cape Town.

Eighthman has been a position of interest for the Boks for a number of years now, with Jasper Wiese the only regular mainstay in the position since Duane Vermeulen retired after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Numerous players have been given a run, but have been unable to shine, while injuries have also played a big part in the Boks being thin in the position this season, with Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw and Juarno Augustus, who were all initially set to get a go, all unavailable.

Different players

So far this season four different players have worn the No 8 jersey in five games, with Du Preez wearing it against the Barbarians, Wiese wearing it in both Italian Tests, his brother Cobus Wiese donning it against Georgia and captain Siya Kolisi against the Wallabies.

Due to his red card in the second Italian Test, Jasper Wiese is out banned until the second All Blacks Test in Wellington, and Kolisi’s recent injury, picked up over the past weekend, could keep him completely out of that tour.

So Du Preez now has a golden opportunity to impress and a strong showing against the Wallabies could possibly secure his spot in the position going into the first All Blacks Test at Eden Park early next month.

Stormers eighthman Evan Roos hasn’t been called into the group, and Erasmus denied that they had a crisis in the position, claiming that they have sufficient cover.

“I don’t think there is a crisis at No 8. Jasper Wiese is currently banned and he will be back. Siya was excellent on the weekend, he scored a try and bossed the breakdown. But unfortunately he injured his knee,” said Erasmus.

“Kwagga came on and stole a few balls and made an impact. So, I don’t think the No 8 position is where we lost the game. We’re not bringing in someone new, because we believe that the guys that are here can do the job for us.

“Everybody has asked ‘when is JL (Du Preez) going to get a proper chance’, and it’s his chance now.”

Franco Mostert

Going into what is turning out to be a massive must-win game against the Aussies, the Boks are also without their star loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit, who picked up a concussion in the first match, but Erasmus is again happy with the cover they have, with Franco Mostert coming in.

“Unfortunately, Pieter-Steph also has a concussion, so having Sous (Mostert) there (is a relief). He has done it many times for us and is probably one of the guys who is the fittest in the team. He is very close to what we have in Pieter-Steph,” said Erasmus.

“We feel a guy like Sous will help us in the lineouts and, in general, when the game gets a little loose, he can help us to tidy it up.”

Saturday’s match at the Cape Town Stadium kicks off at 5.10pm.