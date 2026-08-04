Schools rugby brawl: EG Jansen release statement, allege racial abuse of players

Two schools rugby matches have hit the headlines in recent days for all the wrong reasons.

EG Jansen high school allege racial slurs directed at their first XV rugby players by old boys from Menlopark led to the brawl between players from their school and parents and old boys of Menlopark during a match in Pretoria on Saturday.

The match was halted just after halftime with Menlopark leading 36-5.

In videos doing the rounds on social media, players from EG Jansen’s first XV are seeing punching and fighting with what appear to be spectators, many of whom are adults.

It is understood no Menlopark first XV players were involved in the brawl.

The incident has been widely condemned. Both schools, as well as the organisers of the match, the Noordvaal rugby authority, said they would investigate the incident.

Racial abuse

On Tuesday morning EG Jansen released a statement about last Saturday’s incident. In it they say some of their black players had been racially abused by old boys of Menlopark, who’d set up their gazebo behind the goal-line of EG Jansen. This eventually led to the brawl which was captured on video.

“Allegedly the k-word was used … while there were also comments that certain players ‘belong on the farm’,” part of the statement says.

Furthermore, it is alleged a player from EG Jansen was pulled over a fence by one of the Menlopark old boys and assaulted. A physical confrontation then ensued. It is then that the parents of the EG Jansen players got involved “to protect” their children.

The statement, which was issued and signed by the chairman of the governing body of EG Jansen, Riaan van Aswegen, adds parents of scholars from EG Jansen told a teacher from Menlopark about the behaviour of the old boys, but nothing came of it.

Another incident in Cape Town

The school further states they condemn what happened and are continuing to investigate the matter. Internal disciplinary action against the perpetrators, who behaved in a manner which goes against the school’s code of conduct, is underway. They say they regret the incident.

EG Jansen are working with the Department of Basic Education to ensure the investigation is objectively handled.

Late Saturday, the chairperson of the Noordvaal Cup, Tinus Diedericks, said that “they do not condone any such behaviour. There will be an investigation … the necessary steps will be taken.”

Menlopark have yet to release a statement or comment.

Meanwhile, in another incident which has hit the headlines in recent days, a rugby match between two Cape schools, Durbanville’s Fairmont and Settlers of Bellville, was called off on Saturday following a player being called the k-word.

It is believed the referee in the match heard a racial slur and opted to end the game.