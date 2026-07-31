Schoolboy rugby season comes to a head in epic Paarl derby

Paarl Gim travel to their neighbours on a 13-game winning streak. But Boys High's coach Sean Erasmus has an excellent record in the fixture.
The biggest schoolboy rugby fixture in South Africa, and arguably the world, will be played in Paarl, Western Cape, on Saturday.
The South African schoolboy rugby season is coming to a head with some sides playing their last fixture of the year, including Paarl Boys’ High, who host Paarl Gim in the greatest derby there is.
Schoolboy rugby classic
It’s not just hype and attendance (thousands will be there). The quality of rugby will be as good as it gets at that level, as two of the best rugby schools in the country take each other on again.
Gim are on a 13-game winning streak, only losing their opening match away to Stellenberg by one point.
Boshaai, meanwhile, have won eight, lost four and drawn one. Their season has fallen short of the lofty standards set by the school’s proud history, which includes unbeaten seasons and first-place finishes.
Still, they have won three matches in a row, including tough matches against Boland Landbou and SACS, both away. And coach Sean Erasmus has an excellent record in this fixture.
Grey College host Grey High School in another huge derby in Bloemfontein. This schoolboy rugby fixture deserves all the hype it is bound to get in the Free State.
Besides these, Paul Roos and Boland Landbou both play their second-last matches when they clash. Wynberg host Bishops, and SACS face Rondebosch as schools aim to make a final attempt at climbing the school rugby rankings.
Selected fixtures
Western Cape
Wynberg v Bishops
Paul Roos v Boland Landbou
Paarl Boys’ High v Paarl Gim
SACS v Rondebosch
Parel Vallei v Tygerberg
Strand v Belville
Stellenberg v Durbanville
Hermanus v Charlie Hofmeyr
DF Akademie v Brackenfell
Drostdy v Milnerton
Punt v Swartland
Hugenote v Hopefield
KwaZulu-Natal
Durban High School v Northwood
Eastern Cape
Queen’s v Selborne
Graeme v Dale
Marlow v Pearson
DF Malherbe v Brandwag (EP)
Nico Malan v Daniel Pienaar
Framesby v Oakdale
Hudson Park v Stirling.
Free State – Griquas
Goudveld v Fichardtpark
Witteberg v Diamantveld
Jim Fouché v Trio
Sentraal v Beth Voortrekker
Grey College v Grey High School
Noordvaal Cup
Rustenburg v Monument
Waterkloof v Helpmekaar
Middelburg v Garsfontein
Menlopark v EG Jansen
HTS Middelburg v Zwartkop
Klerksdorp v Montana
Nelspruit v Kempton Park
Transvalia v Wesvalia
Eldoraigne v Pietersburg
Lichtenburg v Secunda
Marais Viljoen v Ben Vorster
Ligbron v Piet Retief
Noordvaal
Affies v Noordheuwel
Pretoria Boys High v Maritzburg College
KES v Jeppe
Parktown v Glenwood