Schoolboy rugby season comes to a head in epic Paarl derby

Paarl Gim travel to their neighbours on a 13-game winning streak. But Boys High's coach Sean Erasmus has an excellent record in the fixture.

The biggest schoolboy rugby fixture in South Africa, and arguably the world, will be played in Paarl, Western Cape, on Saturday.

The South African schoolboy rugby season is coming to a head with some sides playing their last fixture of the year, including Paarl Boys’ High, who host Paarl Gim in the greatest derby there is.

Schoolboy rugby classic

It’s not just hype and attendance (thousands will be there). The quality of rugby will be as good as it gets at that level, as two of the best rugby schools in the country take each other on again.

Gim are on a 13-game winning streak, only losing their opening match away to Stellenberg by one point.

Boshaai, meanwhile, have won eight, lost four and drawn one. Their season has fallen short of the lofty standards set by the school’s proud history, which includes unbeaten seasons and first-place finishes.

Still, they have won three matches in a row, including tough matches against Boland Landbou and SACS, both away. And coach Sean Erasmus has an excellent record in this fixture.

Grey College host Grey High School in another huge derby in Bloemfontein. This schoolboy rugby fixture deserves all the hype it is bound to get in the Free State.

Besides these, Paul Roos and Boland Landbou both play their second-last matches when they clash. Wynberg host Bishops, and SACS face Rondebosch as schools aim to make a final attempt at climbing the school rugby rankings.

Selected fixtures

Western Cape

Wynberg v Bishops

Paul Roos v Boland Landbou

Paarl Boys’ High v Paarl Gim

SACS v Rondebosch

Parel Vallei v Tygerberg

Strand v Belville

Stellenberg v Durbanville

Hermanus v Charlie Hofmeyr

DF Akademie v Brackenfell

Drostdy v Milnerton

Punt v Swartland

Hugenote v Hopefield

KwaZulu-Natal

Durban High School v Northwood

Eastern Cape

Queen’s v Selborne

Graeme v Dale

Marlow v Pearson

DF Malherbe v Brandwag (EP)

Nico Malan v Daniel Pienaar

Framesby v Oakdale

Hudson Park v Stirling.

Free State – Griquas

Goudveld v Fichardtpark

Witteberg v Diamantveld

Jim Fouché v Trio

Sentraal v Beth Voortrekker

Grey College v Grey High School

Noordvaal Cup

Rustenburg v Monument

Waterkloof v Helpmekaar

Middelburg v Garsfontein

Menlopark v EG Jansen

HTS Middelburg v Zwartkop

Klerksdorp v Montana

Nelspruit v Kempton Park

Transvalia v Wesvalia

Eldoraigne v Pietersburg

Lichtenburg v Secunda

Marais Viljoen v Ben Vorster

Ligbron v Piet Retief

Noordvaal

Affies v Noordheuwel

Pretoria Boys High v Maritzburg College

KES v Jeppe

Parktown v Glenwood