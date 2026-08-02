Noordvaal to investigate schools rugby brawl between Menlopark and EG Jansen [VIDEO]

The incident apparently happened in the first few minutes of the second half.

The chairperson of the Noordvaal rugby organisation says they will investigate the ugly incident that played out at the Menlopark sports fields in Pretoria on Saturday when a brawl broke out between players, parents and supporters of Menlopark and EG Jansen.

The fight allegedly started just after half-time during the match between the first XVs in the Noordvaal rugby competition.

Both sides have blamed the other for instigating the brawl, which involved children as well as adults.

It is believed the referee stopped the match after the incident, with Menlopark declared the winners, as they were leading 36-5.

It is not known if there were any serious injuries.

Watch it here:

Watch video:

A Rugby brawl broke out at a High School Rugby match. Players and spectators involved. Menlo vs EG Jansen 1 August 2026.

Video supplied. pic.twitter.com/W97DxJL2az August 1, 2026

Meanwhile, Tinus Diedericks, the chairperson of Noordvaal, the organisers of the high schools rugby competition, said the following on social media on Saturday, after videos of the incident went viral:

“I would like to ask everyone to refrain from any further comments regarding the incident. On behalf of the Noordvaal committee, I would like to assure everyone that we do not condone any such behaviour.

“There will be an investigation – we have already asked for reports from both schools.

“The necessary steps will be taken – if not by us but certainly by each of the schools.”