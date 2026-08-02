Gimnasium too good for Boys High in Paarl derby: Selected schoolboy rugby results

There were also good wins for Grey College and Jeppe.

Paarl Gimnasium scored four tries to come out on top 25-11 in their Paarl derby against Paarl Boys High on Saturday.

A huge crowd of more than 25,000 watched one of the world’s biggest schoolboy derbies.

Under the guidance of former Springbok wing Pieter Rossouw, the victory was Gimnasium’s 15th consecutive win this season. Their only defeat came in their opening fixture of the year, against 2026 surprise package, Stellenberg (20-19).

Gimnasium’s tries were scored by Derek Cloete, who got two and was a handful for Boys High’s defence, Thomas Saunders and Mickyle Booise.

Boys High managed to score just the one try, by Aleit Stander.

There was plenty other high schools’ rugby action at the weekend.

Staying in the Western Cape there were wins for Wynberg, Paul Roos and Stellenberg, while in KZN Durban edged Northwood. Glenwood and Maritzburg picked up away wins in Gauteng.

In the Free State, Grey College were too good for their rivals from Gqeberha, Grey High, while up north, Monument, Helpmekaar, Garsfontein, Menlopark, Affies and Jeppe picked up wins.

The match between Menlopark and EG Jansen was sadly marred by a fight between some boys and spectators.

Here is a selection of results from Saturday:

Western Cape

Wynberg 64 Bishops 12, Paul Roos 45 Boland Landbou 14, Paarl Boys High 11 Paarl Gimnasium 25, Sacs 30 Rondebosch 36, Stellenberg 42 Durbanville 12

Free State

Grey College 59 Grey High 26, Sentraal 38 Voortrekker 17

KZN

Durban High School 26 Northwood 19

Vaal

Rustenburg 31 Monument 38, Waterkloof 34 Helpmekaar 38, Middelburg 7 Garsfontein 45, Menlopark 36 EG Jansen 5, Affies 66 Noordheuwel 26, Pretoria Boys High 13 Maritzburg College 36, KES 31 Jeppe 46, Parktown 36 Glenwood 43