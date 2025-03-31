Leinster commend Sharks forwards after URC nail-biter in Durban

Leinster's captain and head coach spoke highly of the challenge brought forward by South African scrums.

The top team in the United Rugby Championship (URC), Leinster, praised the Sharks for their performance – especially scrum dominance – after their 10–7 victory at Kings Park Stadium on Saturday.

This was the Irish side’s second win from nine games in the country, with their only other victory having been achieved against the Lions in April 2023 (final score 39–36).

With that record and three-point wins on both occasions, it’s fair to say the Irish side have always struggled against South African opposition here. But they do have a habit of selecting understrength teams when touring SA right after the Six Nations. They picked a better side to play against the Bulls last week but that one lost too, ending Leinster’s 12-game winning streak in the tournament this season.

Leinster captain proud of performance

Leinster were excellent in Durban, scoring two tries to the Sharks’s one, a rare feat at the Shark tank.

And while it was the Sharks who rued their chances that cost them the game, Leinster were momentous in applying pressure to cause their mistakes, and barring two missed conversions and a few knock-ons, took just about all their chances against a stellar Sharks defence.

Leinster No 8 Max Deegan, captaining the side in place of Caelan Doris, said he was “unbelievably proud” of his players when he received his Man of the Match award.

He said he couldn’t fault their attitude and intention to make collisions and “absolutely go out for your team”.

It was something they focused on during training, according to Deegan, because “if you give any South African team momentum it’s going to be a really tough day”.

Deegan and coach Cullen praise Sharks power

Much like the Bulls did the week before, the Sharks proved far too good in the scrum against Leinster.

Deegan said it was “unbelievably difficult” seeing his scrum go backwards against the Sharks.

“It’s always a challenge, particularly in set-pieces, when we come here. But I thought the front row, the second row, put in the biggest shift I’ve ever seen them put in.”

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen also said the Sharks “have a lot of power in their group too, and a lot of experience as well”.

“So, really pleased to get the win here,” he said. “A lot of guys put their hands up and just added to their experience. The mental attitude was pleasing.”