Bulls, Saracens name star lineups for Loftus blockbuster

Several World Cup stars will be in action in the first round Champions Cup match on Saturday.

The Bulls and Saracens have named star-studded teams for their eagerly-awaited Champions Cup opener at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday evening (7.30pm).

Both outfits have included several international players in their matchday-23s, with Marcell Coetzee returning from suspension to feature for the Bulls, while England star Owen Farrell will lead Saracens.

Coetzee will play from off the bench, with Bulls boss Jake White sticking with the same loose-trio who did the business against the Sharks in a United Rugby Championship match last weekend.

World Cup winners

The team will again be led by young Elrigh Louw and includes recent World Cup winners Marco van Staden, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie and Willie le Roux.

Other Boks in the 23 are Coetzee, Louw, Wilco Louw, Akker van der Merwe, Gerhard Steenekamp, Embrose Papier and Johan Goosen.

White said he was pleased to be able to recall the experienced Coetzee to the squad.

“We are happy to have Marcell back but we are more happy to have the same pack of forwards running out for continuity and it also sends the right message to the guys after they played so well last weekend,” said White.

“It is nice to have him (Coetzee) but there is a lot of positivity in the camp that it is as it was last weekend.”

Saracens stars

Besides Farrell, Saracens boss Mark McCall has picked a near-full Test side which includes Maro Itoje, the Vunipola brothers, Mako and Billy, Jamie George, Elliot Daly, Alex Goode and other internationals Sean Maitland and Juan Martin Gonzalez.

Speaking about the challenge that waits his team, White said: “It is another test for our guys. Saracens have shown over the last couple of years that they have an incredible success rate, playing the style they play but we mustn’t get sucked into anything, we must remain focused on what we do well; especially because we are at home with all the contributing factors like altitude and the heat; and momentum from the way we have been playing. This is something we must not move away from.”

“Saracens have an incredible record in the Champions Cup. They are like the Barcelona of rugby and so it will be a wonderful test match.



“It doesn’t get any tougher or bigger than this weekend, to play against a Saracens side that has won this competition. I am really looking forward to measuring ourselves against a team like Saracens with the success they have and the way they play. I have a lot of respect for the way they do things as a club.”

Bulls: Willie le Roux, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Stedman Gans, David Kriel, Canan Moodie, Johan Goosen, Embrose Papier, Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw (capt), Marco van Staden, Reinhardt Ludwig, Janko Swanepoel, Wilco Louw, Akker van der Merwe, Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Simphiwe Matanzima, Mornay Smith, Deon Slabbert, Marcell Coetzee, Zak Burger, Jaco van der Walt, Sergeal Petersen

Saracens: Alex Goode, Alex Lewington, Elliot Daly, Nick Tompkins, Sean Maitland, Owen Farrell (capt), Ivan van Zyl, Billy Vunipola, Andy Christie, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Hugh Tizard, Maro Itoje, Alec Clarey, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola. Bench: Theo Dan, Tom West, Christian Judge, Theo McFarland, Toby Knight, Aled Davies, Olly Hartley, Lucio Cinti