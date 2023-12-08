WATCH: Mixing it with European rugby’s big boys and all set for an Indian summer

There's plenty to keep sports fans interested and entertained over the coming weeks.

The United Rugby Championship takes a break for the next two weeks. The cross-continental season heads into another phase with the Champions Cup and the Challenge Cup. The South African franchises are gearing up to test themselves against the powerhouses of the European game.

And…cricket fans are bracing themselves for India’s multiple-code tour to our shores featuring three T20 Internationals, three One-Day Internationals and two Test matches.

Joining host Trevor Cramer in studio for the final instalment of TALKING POINT video podcast for 2023 is the Head of Citizen Sport, Jacques van der Westhuyzen, who puts on his rugby togs, and on the Talking Point hotline, senior Citizen sports writer Wesley Botton pads up to talk cricket.

Among other issues, Jacques unpacks the URC form of the SA franchises after week 7, we try make sense of why the wheels are falling off down at Kings Park in Durban and we look ahead to the opening week of the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

At the crease, Wesley looks, among others, at the thinking of the national cricket selectors in excluding some of the top players from the Proteas white ball squads and the significance of the two=match Test Series against India as the new World Test Championship resumes.

Plus…We name our FLOP and GOLD STAR recipients for the week.

From the Team, a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Keep safe. See you again in 2024.