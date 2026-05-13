Lions’ focus only on Munster match and not the maths as URC league phase ends

The Lions are only thinking about the game against Munster this weekend and nothing else, as the URC pool stage closes.

The Lions are fully focused on the challenge of taking on Munster at Thomond Park in Limerick, and not on the possible permutations, that could see them qualify for the United Rugby Championship (URC) playoffs, or crash out of the competition this weekend.

The Lions are currently in the pound seats and fifth on the log going into the final league round, but if results don’t go their way on Friday night, when the other top eight hopefuls battle for their spots, they could find themselves in a must-win playoff against their Irish hosts on Saturday (8.45pm).

But Lions forwards coach Wessel Roux says that the team are not focused on that, and are rather focusing on the things that they can control, after a disappointing loss against Leinster pretty much knocked them out of top four contention over the past weekend.

“It sounds clichéd but we have been taking things week by week. So we wanted to do well against Leinster, we were fully aware that they are a brilliant side, very well coached and full of international players across the park,” explained Roux.

“This weekend it’s the same for Munster. Again it’s a quality side, and we are prepping as well as we can. We aren’t focusing on what we need to do to qualify, we are just focusing on the game and afterwards we will look at the log.

“I think if we focus on permutations and try to do the maths and all that it puts unnecessary pressure on the guys.

“Obviously we wanted to end up in the top four, and now the goal is the top eight. But thinking about that is wasted energy and we are just trying to focus on the stuff we can control.”

Strong set piece

Roux said that the team was looking to produce a strong set piece performance against Munster, so that they could lay the platform for their skilful backline to play off.

“We want to create a good set piece platform from which the backs can play off. The lineouts and mauls are also where we want to get the upper hand, while putting their lineouts and maul under pressure. Obviously at scrum time we also want to set a very good platform for us to get good ball from,” said Roux.

Against Leinster the Lions employed a tactical kicking game that didn’t work in the end and they are likely to approach the Munster match differently.

“They (Leinster) are a really good side in the air, so if you don’t kick 100% on point you won’t get the scraps back. We obviously planned a kicking game and we wanted to get some reward from it. But things didn’t happen like we hoped,” said Roux.

“Also with their rush defence and being a quality defensive side, that put us under pressure across the field. So it was difficult and was something we struggled to get reward from.

“We have discussed that this week, Munster is a bit of a different side, so we won’t be targeting them the same way.”