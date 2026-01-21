Lions brace for backs-to-the-wall Ospreys

The Ospreys’ future in the URC remains uncertain, raising the stakes in their mid-table clash with the Lions.

The Lions say they expect the Ospreys to give their all in their Friday night United Rugby Championship match, amid speculation that the Welsh side may be cut from the URC.

The Welsh Rugby Union plans to cut a side from the competition, or at least restructure, as it looks to reduce its number of professional teams from four to three.

The Swansea-based Ospreys and Llanelli-homed Scarlets are reportedly the most at risk, though a decision will be made after further review.

Ospreys could overtake Lions

The Ospeys are ninth on the URC table and finished 12th last season. They have only reached the quarter-finals once in the URC era.

Scarlets and Dragons have fared no better historically, though Dragons have had a big coach and player shake-up, looking better from last season despite lying 15th on the table.

Cardiff are doing best, sitting fourth with six wins from nine games.

The Lions travel to Ospreys on the back of a 20-all draw with Perpignan in France, which failed to qualify them for the Challenge Cup play-offs.

Before that, the Lions beat the Sharks and Lyon, and narrowly lost to the Stormers.

Ospreys come from a 31-26 home defeat to Montpellier in the Challenge Cup. Before that, they lost to Zebre in Italy.

A win for the Ospreys would see them overtake the seventh-placed Lions, besides making a case for them staying in the tournament as they are.

‘Absolutely hungry side’

“They’ll be an absolutely hungry side to make a statement,” said Lions forwards coach Wessel Roux.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty in Welsh rugby at the moment. I think everybody wants to fight and put their best foot forward. ”

He said the Joburg side are preparing with a big review of their Perpignan draw, focusing on improving for the Ospreys.

“We try not to look at permutations. It’s energy-sapping… It’s an important game for us this week.

“If we get 22m entries and we can have a possible maul, to either score a try or get a penalty, the pack must be up for that. The kickers get a feel for the wind, but our role is to make sure the pack is ready when those opportunities come.”

Roux added that cold and wet conditions in Swansea could factor into the game.

“We haven’t played on the pitch before, so conditions are obviously more difficult and different. But they are a quality side.”