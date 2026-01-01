JP Pietersen: SA rugby derbies are as physical as it gets

"Two wins mean nothing if you don’t back it up," the Sharks coach said ahead of their URC derby against the Lions.

Sharks interim head coach JP Pietersen expects an unpredictable and physical encounter between the Sharks and Lions in their United Rugby Championship derby on Saturday.

The teams clash at 3.30pm at Kings Park in Durban, with another South African derby, the Stormers vs Bulls, playing out in Cape Town at 6pm.

Pietersen named a Springbok-studded team to take on the Lions, with prop Ox Nché and fullback Aphelele Fassi back from injury.

They join the starting XV while Corné Rahl and Siya Masuku also return to play from the bench.

Sharks to carry their momentum

Pietersen said the Sharks were riding momentum from their back-to-back wins over Saracens and Bulls, but know the Lions will pose a real threat despite being on a three-game losing streak.

“Two wins bring energy and bring the group tighter,” the Sharks coach said. “But we also identified our work-ons, it’s important for us to grow. Two wins mean nothing if you don’t back it up. We want to keep it going. We want to work hard and make the team better.

“The Lions are eighth on the log. It shows the way they play and how good they are. They have a good group of coaching staff that has been around for a while, so they have a good understanding of what they want to do.”

Pietersen: Lions will believe they can win in Durban

Pietersen referred to the Lions beating the Bulls 43-33 at Loftus in November, and then narrowly losing 34-27 to the Stormers in Cape Town two weeks ago.

“Their hopes will be high that they can come down to Kings Park and win.

“It will be a great challenge because South African derbies can be unpredictable and as physical as it gets. We’ve prepared ourselves for a physical battle. The Lions will want to move the ball, something we also want to do, and play a bit of rugby.

“Hopefully, we can give the fans a good game of rugby. A nice entertaining game will be good going into the new year.”

The interim coach said the Sharks had otherwise had a good week of training after a refreshing week off over the festive period.

He added the team’s new captain, Springbok hybrid player André Esterhuizen, had been leading the team well with the leadership group around him.

The Sharks have the edge over the Lions historically in the URC, winning five out of their eight clashes.

Last season, the Lions beat the Sharks 38-14 in Joburg before the Sharks beat the Lions 25-22 in Durban.