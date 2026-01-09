Lions, Cheetahs look for their first win in Challenge Cup

The Lions and Cheetahs won three matches between them last year. This year they are both winless half way through the pool stage.

The Lions and Cheetahs have yet another tough weekend in the Challenge Cup as both aim to secure their first win of the tournament come round three.

Last year, only the Lions reached round of 16 of the tournament after securing two wins in their pool. The Cheetahs crashed out of the pool stage after only one victory.

Half way through the pool stage and both sides are scrambling for a win. The Cheetahs may miss their match altogether, however, with Storm Goretti leading to snowing across Europe, including in Amsterdam where they are supposed to play Ulster at 5.15pm on Sunday.

The Cheetahs are sixth (the bottom) of pool 3 with zero points after losing 42-12 to Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park and the 45-22 to Stade Français in Amsterdam in the first two rounds. They have not won a game since the Currie Cup last year, where they crashed out of the semi-finals, losing 25-5 against Griquas.

Ulster have won two of the four previous clashes between the sides, with one draw. Their last contest dates back to 2020, where Ulster won their United Rugby Championship (URC), then-called Pro14, match 20-10 in Ireland. The Cheetahs won the previous meeting 63-26 in Bloemfontein, in 2019.

Ulster come from two back-to-back wins in URC Irish derbies, beating Connacht 29-24 away before smashing Munster 28-3 at home.

Lions look to build on Sharks win

The Lions, meanwhile, should see their match against Lyon go ahead at Ellis Park, with warm but rainy weather expected.

The Lions have never played Lyon before, and will feel confident after their nail-biting 23-22 win over the Sharks last weekend.

Lions Flanker Siba Qoma said, “When you don’t back it up it’s a disappointment, and some will see it [the win in Durban] as a fluke and you don’t want that.”

Lyon likewise come from an important 22-17 home win against second-placed Pau in the Top 14.

Before those victories, the Lions had a three-game losing streak and Lyon had lost five matches in a row.

They are tied with the Lions on one point at the bottom of the table, though Lyon have a greater points difference.

The Joburg side will have to do without flanker Ruan Venter, however, after his four-week ban.

They will need their scrumhalves Morné van den Berg and Haashim Pead to follow up their excellent performances against the Sharks.