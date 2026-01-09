Junior Springbok Batho Hlekani to make his Lions debut

Meanwhile, Conrad van Vuuren starts at tighthead prop in place of Asenathi Ntlabakanye who is nursing a hamstring niggle.

Junior Springbok star Batho Hlekani will make his Lions debut come their third-round Challenge Cup match against Lyon at Ellis Park on Saturday (kick-off 5.15pm).

Hlekani was one of three SA U20 players who joined a Springbok training camp last year, reaping praise from Bok coach Rassie Erasmus.

The Gqeberha-born U20 World Champion flanker will provide impact from the bench for a strong starting line-up, as the Lions chase their first Challenge Cup win this season.

Lions name their strongest available team

Meanwhile, Conrad van Vuuren starts at tighthead prop in place of Asenathi Ntlabakanye who is nursing a hamstring niggle.

Renzo du Plessis starts in a backrow which includes skipper Francke Horn and Siba Qoma. Centre Henco van Wyk and prop Sebastian Lombard return from injury.

The Lions miss Springbok flanker Ruan Venter, who serves the first of his four-match ban.

The Lions are looking for their first win in the Challenge Cup after defeats to Benetton at home and Newcastle away. Lyon likewise lost their first two games to Newcastle at home and Dragons away. They are only one place above bottom-placed Lions in the pool due to points difference,

Lyon are struggling in the Top 14, lying 12th with six wins from 14 matches though they come from an important 22-17 home win against second-placed Pau. Before that, they lost five games in a row.

Lions Staring XV: 15 Quan Horn, 14 Richard Kriel, 13 Erich Cronjé, 12 Bronson Mills, 11 Angelo Davids, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Morné van den Berg, 8 Francke Horn (c), 7 Sibabalo Qoma, 6 Renzo du Plessis, 5 Ruan Delport, 4 Dykab Sjoblom, 3 Conrad van Vuuren, 2 PJ Botha, 1 Eddie Davids.

Replacements: 16 Morné Brandon, 17 RF Schoeman, 18 Sebastian Lombard, 19 Ruben Schoeman, 20 Batho Hlekani, 21 Haashim Pead, 22 Henco van Wyk, 23 Rabz Maxwane.