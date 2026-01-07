Lions want follow-up performance against Lyon, but lose Venter to four-week ban

Assistant coach Julian Redelinghuys says the Lions have momentum on their side and need to make it count.

The Lions are desperate to follow up their good United Rugby Championship win against the Sharks in Durban last weekend with another top performance when they take on French side, Lyon, in the Challenge Cup at Ellis Park this Saturday.

Ivan van Rooyen’s team edged the Sharks 23-22 to solidify their place in the URC top eight, but need another win or two to stay alive in the Challenge Cup.

So far the Lions have lost to Benetton and Newcastle, but wins this weekend at home against Lyon and next week away to Perpignan will help the side in their quest to reach the knockout rounds.

Forwards coach Julian Redelinghuys said the talk in the camp this week was about repeating the performance in Durban last weekend.

“We want a follow up performance, that’s been the big focus this week,” said Redelinghuys about this weekend’s match. “And then we want another big performance [against Perpignan] and another when we’re back in the URC.”

Flanker Siba Qoma, who’s expected to get a run this weekend, added: “Everyone’s up for a follow up performance … when you don’t back it up it’s a disappointment, and some will see it [the win in Durban] as a fluke and you don’t want that.

“You want to be consistent, so one of things is to set our base again and follow the same procedure [as last week] to get to that same performance.”

Team news

The Lions though will have to make do without powerhouse flanker Ruan Venter for their next four matches after the Springbok No 7 was handed a lengthy ban following a dangerous tackle on Sharks fullback Aphelele Fassi last weekend.

Besides missing the next two Challenge Cup matches against Lyon and Perpignan, Venter will also not be available for the URC clashes against the Ospreys and Bulls.

Redelinghuys confirmed there would be a few changes to the Lions team that runs out this weekend, but he dismissed the notion of a second-string side taking on Lyon.

“We won’t change a lot, but some guys will get a chance … guys who’ve been working hard in training,” said Redelinghuys. “But, it’s also the time to give some players who’ve played a lot a bit of a break.

“We want to take this competition seriously … and we’re still chasing the playoffs. We know what needs to be done, and there’s a massive focus on that. We want to keep the momentum going, but at the same time manage our squad and build depth to be competitive in all competitions.”

The Lions could welcome back centre Henco van Wyk from injury this week, but flanker JC Pretorius is still some way off playing again.

Van Rooyen is expected to name his lineup on Thursday or Friday. Saturday’s game at Ellis Park kicks off at 5.15pm.