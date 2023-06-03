Lions enter last chance saloon against Sharks in Currie Cup

By Ross Roche

The Lions have entered the last chance saloon as they take on the Sharks in their massive Currie Cup encounter at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday night (kick-off 7:05pm).

The table topping hosts have been in terrific form of late, winning their last six games in a row and they have already sealed their place in the competition play-offs, although they need one more win to secure a home semi-final.

The Lions by contrast are currently fifth on the log and are in a massively tight four-way tussle for the fourth and final play-off spot on the log and need to somehow try and beat the inform Sharks at their home ground.

“It is a massive game for us in Durban. We need the five points. They are chasing a home semi, while we are desperate just to make the semi-finals. So those are ingredients that can conjure up a big game at prime time on Saturday night,” said Lions coach Mziwakhe Nkosi.

“The message that we have driven this week is that it is a play-off game. But like most things we have to control what we can control. Which is the effort, detail and input that we put into the game. We have to give it our best shot and see where we land up.

“Hopefully that will be in the play-offs, and once you get into the semi-finals anything can happen. These next two weekends are big for us, Sharks away and Griffons away. And we played Province away last weekend, so we are doing it the hard way.”

Tough match

It is going to be an extremely tough match, but the Lions know that a loss could see them fall out of the running for the knockouts and they will be eager to try to replicate the form that saw them beat the Sharks earlier in the season at Ellis Park.

In that game they clinched an impressive 34-22 win, which has been one of their best performances of the season and they will be hoping for another this weekend.

“In round one I think most teams were still finding themselves. It was definitely one of our better performances of the campaign, and it being at home made it a sweet victory,” admitted Nkosi.

“Our set piece functioned well in that match. So if we can get the set piece right, win the kicking game and play at a (high) tempo and move them around that will give us a big chance of getting the five points that we are looking for.”

For the Sharks they will just be keen to continue their great recent momentum to secure top spot and take their top form into the knockouts.

“Every single game is important to us, regardless of log position. It is all about momentum and getting every possible thing right before the playoffs. We must play the best we can every Saturday if we hope to win the Currie Cup,” said Sharks hooker Fez Mbatha ahead of the match.