Lions’ only goal in Cape Town: Beat the Stormers and qualify for URC quarter-finals

It's become a knockout game for Ivan van Rooyen and his men in Cape Town.

The Lions will take on the Stormers in a big URC match in Cape Town on Saturday. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The equation for the Lions is a simple one: They need to beat the Stormers to get into the top eight on the United Rugby Championship points table to feature in the quarter-finals.

They need not worry about bonus points and playing flashy rugby. They just have to win, and that is the message that coach Ivan van Rooyen will pass on to his players in the build-up to the match, with kicks off in Cape Town at 1.45pm on Saturday.

Benetton and Edinburgh

The Lions are ninth in the standings with 49 points. Just ahead of them in eighth are Benetton (also 49 points) and Edinburgh in seventh (also 49 points), but as it has turned out they face each other in Treviso at 2pm on Saturday with the loser set to miss out on the top eight if the Lions win at Cape Town Stadium.

A bonus point win for Van Rooyen’s men and the winner in Treviso failing to get a bonus point, or there being a draw between them, would see the Joburg team into seventh place, which would guarantee them a quarter-final but also a spot in next season’s Champions Cup.

As things stand, only the top seven teams in the URC will advance to the Champions Cup, because the other available slot will be taken up by the Sharks, who won the Challenge Cup last weekend.

Lions continuity

Van Rooyen has backed the men who did the job for him over the last two URC rounds for the clash against the Stormers, with not even fit-again regular captain Marius Louw able to force his way into the starting team. He will play off the bench, with the Lions backing Erich Cronje at 13, with Jordan Hendrikse at 12.

With Morne van den Berg at scrumhalf and Sanele Nohamba at 10, and outside backs Quan Horn, Edwill van der Merwe and Rabz Maxwane in good form, it is an exciting backline

The Stormers, who can finish no higher than fifth on the log, though will be no pushovers on home soil and have plenty of class in their ranks.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will play fullback, with Wandisle Simelane at 13 up against his former team-mates. Hacjivah Dayimani and Sti Sithole are also former Lions men.