URC team news: Venter to lead Sharks, Bulls change hooker

The regular season will close in South Africa with the Sharks hosting the Bulls and the Stormers entertaining the Lions.

Ethan Hooker and Francois Venter will team up in midfield again for the Sharks. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

It’s the final round of the regular season in the 2023/24 United Rugby Championship and there’s plenty at stake for three of the South African teams.

The Bulls, who’re currently second on the log and chasing a top-two finish, take on the Sharks in Durban, with the latter team out of the running to make the top eight and quarter-finals.

In Cape Town, the Stormers, who’re fifth, but cannot finish any higher on the log, host the Lions, who’re ninth and hunting a quarter-finals spot.

Here’s all the team news then, ahead of the final matches before the playoffs.

Saturday, 1.45pm — Cape Town: Stormers v Lions

Stormers news

Flank Ben-Jason Dixon will earn a 50th URC cap this weekend in the match against the Lions.

Coach John Dobson has made a few changes to the team from last time out, changing the front row and recalling Wandisile Simelane to the midfield, while Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu starts at fullback.

The Stormers go into the game on the back of three straight wins in the URC.

Stormers: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Wandisile Simelane, Dan du Plessis, Angelo Davids, Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies, Hacjivah Dayimani, Ben-Jason Dixon, Evan Roos, Ruben van Heerden, Salmaan Moerat (capt), Neethling Fouche, Andre-Hugo Venter, Sti Sithole. Bench: Joseph Dweba, Brok Harris, Frans Malherbe, Adre Smith, Marcel Theunissen, Stefan Ungerer, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Ben Loader.

Lions news

Veteran lock Willem Alberts will lead the Lions in potentially his last game before hanging up the boots. If the Lions fail to make the top eight, Alberts’ last game will be this one, against the Stormers.

Ivan van Rooyen’s men need to win to stay alive in the competition. With regular captain Marius Louw returning from injury and warming the bench, Jordan Hendrikse will continue to partner Erich Cronje in midfield, while Rabz Maxwane stays in the No 14 jersey in place of the injured Richard Kriel.

Lions: Quan Horn, Rabz Maxwane, Erich Cronje, Jordan Hendrikse, Edwill van der Merwe, Sanele Nohamba, Morne van den Berg, Francke Horn, Emmanuel Tshituka, JC Pretorius, Ruan Delport, Willem Alberts (capt), Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, Morgan Naude. Bench: Jaco Visagie, JP Smith, Ruan Dreyer, Etienne Oosthuizen, Reinhard Nothnagel, Izan Esterhuizen, Marius Louw, Gianni Lombard

Saturday, 4.10pm — Durban: Sharks v Bulls

Sharks news

Sharks boss John Plumtree has rested some of his heroes from last week’s Challenge Cup final win against Gloucester for the match against the Bulls.

Francois Venter will lead the side with the likes of Eben Etzebeth, Grant Williams and Makazole Mapimpi rested. World Cup winners Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Vincent Koch though will feature in the match, though the Sharks have nothing to play for as they can’t reach the quarter-finals.

“It’s important for us to sign off on a positive note,” said Plumtree.

“I have a team that’s pretty knackered, we do have some injuries but it’s important that in our last game, in front of our home crowd, that we go out there and put on a performance that everyone enjoys.”

Sharks: Aphele Fassi, Werner Kok, Ethan Hooker, Francois Venter (capt), Eduan Keyter, Siya Masuku, Cameron Wright, Phepsi Buthelezi, James Venter, Gerbrandt Grobler, Corne Rahl, Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Bench: Fez Mbatha, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Lappies Labuschagne, Dylan Richardson, Bradley Davids, Boeta Chamberlain, Diego Appollis

Bulls news

Bulls boss Jake White has made just the one change to the team from round 17, swapping his hookers, with Johan Grobbelaar starting and Akker van der Merwe playing off the bench.

A win for the Bulls could see them top the URC table, depending what happens in the match between Munster and Ulster.

The Bulls have also reverted to a five-three bench, with the backs replacements being Keagan Johannes, Chris Smith and Sebastian de Klerk.

Bulls: Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, David Kriel, Harold Voster, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Johan Goosen, Embrose Papier, Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje (capt), Ruan Vermaak, Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: Akker van der Merwe, Simphiwe Matanzima, Francois Klopper, Reinhardt Ludwig, Nizaam Carr, Keagan Johannes, Chris Smith, Sebastian de Klerk