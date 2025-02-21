‘A balanced game will be key if it’s wet at Loftus,’ says Lions’ Kriel

The Lions are hoping to build on their derby win against the Stormers and clinch an upset URC win over the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday.

The Lions team is ready for a possible wet weather cross-Jukskei URC battle against the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

After a week of rain across Gauteng the Lions and Bulls are ready for a possible wet weather United Rugby Championship (URC) cross-Jukskei derby at Loftus on Saturday afternoon (2pm).

The two Highveld rivals go head-to-head in an important match-up, as the Lions try to claw their way back up the URC table and build on their impressive win over the Stormers, while the Bulls will want to solidify their place in the top four and bounce back from a disappointing loss against the Sharks.

Lions wing Richard Kriel said that there was a feel good factor in the team after their derby win, which broke a four match losing streak in the URC, and that it had been a good week of prep, despite the dismal weather conditions.

Breaking the streak

“It was great to break that losing streak after a good performance against the Stormers. So hopefully we can carry that into this weekend,” said Kriel.

“We have had a good week of training considering the weather. We were hoping for some sunshine but it has rained the whole week. But none-the-less we have had some good prep.

“Both sides I think have been prepping for the rain because we have obviously seen the weather forecast, so both teams are preparing for a rainy game. But we will see what happens on the day, I think both teams are up for it and it will be a good game.”

The Lions showed the impressive attacking flair that they are known for in the first half against the Stormers over the past weekend, running in three thrilling tries, two starting from near the halfway and one from in their own half.

Although the conditions on Saturday might make it difficult to run the ball against the Bulls, Kriel believes they can still have a crack if the chance presents itself, but that game management would overall be key in the match.

Game management

“I think if the opportunity is there we will take it. We have a guy like Quan Horn, who is really good (in broken play) and I think even in wet weather he will have a few good runs and put us in good positions,” explained Kriel.

“But ultimately it comes down to game management. If you play in the right areas, and especially if it’s raining, your kicking game becomes so important to get your team into the right attacking areas of the field.

“I just think we are going to need to have a good balance between running the ball and kicking the ball, and with our prep this week I think we have got that pretty well organised.”

For Kriel he is feeling strong having returned from am injury that kept him out for a couple of months, in the Lions loss against the Bulls at Ellis Park last month, and he is now eager to rectify that performance against his former team at Loftus.

“It’s great to be back and what better way to have a comeback than against the Bulls at Ellis Park. These are the games you want to play, the SA derbies, but it was good for me to just get a nice run out again and get my match fitness up a bit,” admitted Kriel.

“Our previous game against them was a disappointing performance from our side, but hopefully we can put in a better showing this weekend and take it from there.”