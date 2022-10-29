Lions v Stormers: New Bok, SA ‘A’ players to clash in big URC match

Ross Roche

A refreshed Lions team is ready for the challenge of the Stormers as the two sides go head to head in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 4pm).

The Lions had the past weekend off after their match against Glasgow Warriors was postponed, and they will now have to make sure that they hit the ground running from the start against the Stormers.

ALSO READ: Lions will be proud to see players crack Bok, SA A squads

“I think it was good for the player’s bodies. But after the Ulster game (which the Lions just lost) the guys were roaring to go against Glasgow,” said Lions assistant coach Jaque Fourie.

“So mentally for them and their bodies they had a good rest, but rugby wise I think it would’ve been great for us to get more momentum going into this game.”

It has been a good season for the Lions so far, with their opening loss against the Bulls their only poor result, while they picked up three wins on the road in Wales and Scotland and made a valiant fightback against Ulster in their most recent match.

Improved play

They have however been unable to pick up a home win yet and they will be eager to do that against the Stormers, while improving their play on all fronts against the competition defending champs.

“We have been working all-round. We want to improve in our scrums, lineouts, attack and defence. So in all our aspects and if we can get better at that every week and get that stuff right, we can put teams under massive pressure,” explained Fourie.

The Lions will also be excited after three of their players, scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba and centre Henco van Wyk, who are both starting, and flyhalf Gianni Lombard, who is playing off the bench, were picked for the SA A side to tour Europe on the end-of-year-tour.

The Stormers however are celebrating their own selections and although it wasn’t expected for their Springboks to play, flyhalf Manie Libbok, inside centre Sacha Mngomezulu and eighthman Evan Roos are all starting for them in the match.

However Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe, Salmaan Moerat, Deon Fourie and Damian Willemse have all been left out.

“We prepare every week to play the best. We cannot underestimate any team, even if their Springboks are out. Their second string team is just as good, so we have been preparing as if we are going to face their full strength side,” admitted Fourie.