Bulls reward Morne Steyn with benefit year: ‘An icon of SA rugby’

Sports Reporter

Bulls and Springbok rugby legend Morne Steyn has been awarded a farewell benefit year, recognising his long-standing commitment and service to the Bulls over the last 14 years.

Steyn’s benefit year will run until the conclusion of his contract at Loftus.

‘Icon’

“Morne has been a stellar example of what true professionalism and commitment look like in our rugby community,” said Edgar Rathbone, chief executive of the Bulls.

“He has inspired, entertained and re-defined sportainment over the last decade and a half, truly epitomising the very DNA of our organisation. We have been blessed to have him run out in our colours for more than 267 professional games and he will leave us as an icon in Pretoria and rugby across South Africa.”

“We are extremely excited as an organisation to be able to say thank you to him by giving back to a cause that is dear to his heart and one that I am confident he will be dedicating the next phase of his life towards, the #MS10 Foundation.”

#MS10 foundation

Rathbone explained that for every home game held at Loftus between January and June 2023 (when Morne retires), the Bulls Company will donate R1 of every ticket sold, towards his #MS10 foundation.”

Rathbone concludes by saying: “We hope that this also sends a strong message to young players coming up through the ranks, that there is a reward for loyalty. We intend to look after those who commit their skills and talent to the growth of our stable.”

Steyn’s contract will expire at the end of June 2023 and the 38-year-old will be hanging up his boots to spend more time with his family while also dedicating his time to the work of his #MS10 foundation.

“Playing at Loftus over such a long period of time has been a gift in life I wouldn’t have dreamt of in any perfect world,” said Steyn.

“It has been a privilege and honour to represent all the passionate Loftus faithful, sharing the field with some incredible rugby players and experiencing many highs and lows with some of the most loyal rugby lovers, and of course; winning many pieces of silverware along the journey,”

“This place has been home not only to me, but my family, wife and now kids. We will miss it when I am done but luckily, we will always consider it our home and everyone here a part of our family.”

Morne Steyn’s Bulls caps:

Currie Cup – 116 | Super Rugby – 129 | URC – 21 | EPCR – 2 = Total 267