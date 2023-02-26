Lions to ‘dive deeper’ following MyPlayers survey findings

Sports Reporter

The Lions will “dive deeper” into the issues raised by a number of players in a survey recently conducted by the players organisation, MyPlayers.

This follows the findings of the survey which portray some Lions coaches and administrative staff in a bad light. These were leaked to certain section of the media.

Statement

The Lions and MyPlayers said in a joint statement late Saturday they had met to discuss the findings of the survey.

Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli said: “First of all, I would like state that we trust in the work MyPlayers is doing for professional players in South Africa. They form an integral part of our ecosystem within our rugby landscape.

“I have had the opportunity to go through the results of the group survey presented to me by MyPlayers and I am comfortable with the process.

“We both agreed that perhaps the feedback process could have been more consultative, but those are learnings which MyPlayers will take note of for similar exercises of this nature.”

‘Dive deeper’

Straeuli added it was “unfortunate that the contents of the survey were maliciously leaked and has somewhat discredited a process which was in fact credible and professionally facilitated.”

The Lions boss though, said, “We will now dive deeper into the feedback received and determine how best to address some the issues raised by players.”

MyPlayers CEO Eugene Henning thanked the Lions for their openness during the survey process and their willingness to explore solutions for their players.

“We would further like to express that the information which landed in the media space this week was inaccurate and out of context. In fact, all individual assessment results remain confidential,” said Henning.

“While we are concerned about what has played out in the media over the last week pertaining the Sport Psychological Fitness (SPF) assessment survey conducted at the Lions, we believe that the integrity of the assessment remains intact and serves as an important guideline to professional clubs pertaining to player welfare.”