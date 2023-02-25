URC result: Brave Lions snap losing streak with Glasgow Warriors win

Ross Roche

A brave Lions team showed strong grit to survive an ill-disciplined second half and clinch an impressive 35-24 (halftime 27-14) bonus point United Rugby Championship (URC) win over the Glasgow Warriors at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions produced a superb second quarter to take a comfortable lead into the halftime break, which they extended to 18-points early in the second half, only for them to pick up two yellow cards and a red card to set them back.

But some excellent play with their backs to the wall allowed the hosts to see out the match for a vitally important win that broke a five game losing streak in the competition

Glasgow got off to a strong start in the match as they set up a lineout on the Lions 22m and used a training ground move putting wing Eli Caven away to go in untouched, with flyhalf Tom Jordan adding the extras for a 7-0 lead after eight minutes.

The Lions then burst into life in a quick three minute spell that saw them run in two converted scores to take a 14-0 lead after 25 minutes.

First the home side started a counterattack in their own half, fullback Quan Horn released wing Edwill van der Merwe, with him feeding scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba to run in untouched.

Soon after the restart Glasgow then attempted to attack from just inside their own half, but dropped the ball allowing eighthman Francke Horn to pick up the ball and sprint away to score an opportunistic try.

The Lions were now fired up and ran in their third try in the 30th minute after setting up a lineout in the Glasgow 22m and attacking, spreading the ball wide where centre Manuel Rass showed good strength to shrug off a tackle and power over in the corner.

Lions flyhalf Gianni Lombard, who had nailed his last two conversions, was unsuccessful from touch leaving his side 19-7 up, with it becoming worse for Glasgow three minutes later when eighthman Sione Vailanu received a yellow card for cynical play.

The Lions scored their bonus point try in the 37th minute as they again attacked from a lineout in the Glasgow 22m, spreading the ball nicely with a skip pass from Lombard putting Van Der Merwe in the corner for an unconverted score.

Straight from the restart the Lions gave Glasgow a gift of a try, as they missed the kick-off, allowing the ball to be grubbered ahead and wing Cole Forbes was put in under the posts, with Jordan’s conversion making it 24-14.

The Lions however had the final say in the half as a mistake from the kick-off from Glasgow gave the home side a penalty which Lombard duly converted to send his side into the break on a high.

It was a mixed start to the second half for the Lions as they lost Van Der Merwe to a yellow card for cynical play, but scored their fifth as lock Ruan Venter crashed over from close range to give them a 32-14 lead after 52 minutes.

Glasgow then battled back as first Jordan scythed through to score an unconverted try in the 56th minute, with Lions fullback Quan Horn yellow carded at the same time for a deliberate knock down.

Glasgow were soon in again for their fourth try, with replacement loose forward Tom Gordon powering over to bring the visitors back into the contest at 32-24.

Lions replacement prop Ruan Dreyer received a 65th minute red card to put his side deeper into trouble as he recklessly charged into a ruck, despite his side having penalty advantage and being on the Glasgow tryline.

But the Lions showed tremendous grit to keep Glasgow out over the last 15 minutes, while Lombard knocked over a penalty in the 75th minute to seal the win.

Scorers

Lions: Tries – Sanele Nohamba, Francke Horn, Manuel Rass, Edwill van der Merwe, Ruan Venter; Conversions – Gianni Lombard (2); Penalties – Lombard (2)

Glasgow Warriors: Tries – Eli Caven, Cole Forbes, Tom Jordan, Tom Gordon; Conversions – Jordan (2)