Lions to ‘honour’ Hyron Andrews in match against La Rochelle

Flyhalf Chris Smith will lead a changed side in the Joburg team's first Champions Cup encounter.

Flyhalf Chris Smith will lead the Lions in their Champions Cup debut match, against La Rochelle, on Saturday in a match that will “honour” lock Hyron Andrews, who passed away on Friday.

Smith captains the team in the absence of the injured Francke Horn.

This will be the Lions’ first ever match in the top tier of European cup rugby after they previously played in the second tier Challenge Cup.

Death of Andrews

Andrews, who joined the Lions in the off season, passed away on Friday morning, in a hotel in France ahead of Saturday’s match. Reports indicate the 31-year-old suffered a heart attack. He played the majority of his rugby for the Durban-based Sharks before turning out for Sale in England in recent times.

While there was uncertainty late Friday if the match on Saturday would go ahead, the Lions said they would “honour” Andrews by playing.

Changes

There are a number of changes to the Lions team from the side that was beaten by the Bulls in the URC last weekend, with Bronson Mills back at centre after a long injury absence, while Erich Cronje is also back on the wing.

In a new-look loose trio Sikhumbuzo Notshe will play at No 8 with his flanks Siba Qoma and Siba Mahashe.

The match in La Rochelle kicks off at 6.30pm.

Lions: Quan Horn, Kelly Mpeku, Henco van Wyk, Bronson Mills, Erich Cronje, Chris Smith, Morne van den Berg, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Siba Qoma, Siba Mahashe, Ruan Delport, Etienne Oosthuizen, Conraad van Vuuren, Morne Brandon, Boan Venter. Bench: Tiaan Lange, SJ Kotze, RF Schoeman, Dylan Sjoblom, Batho Hlekani, Nico Steyn, Richard Kriel, Boeta Chamberlain