URC result: Spirited Lions fall short in Glasgow thriller

The URC pauses for the month of November due to the Nations Championship. The Lions will be back at Ellis Park when the competition resumes, hosting the Bulls on 5 December.

The Lions were denied a morale-boosting win by the Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium on Friday night, despite a strong second-half performance.

A 75th-minute converted try and stoppage-time penalty goal secured Glasgow a 29-20 bonus-point victory that took coach Franco Smith’s side to the top of the URC log. The hosts, who were without several Scotland internationals, led 19-3 at half-time.

For the Lions, it was a third consecutive away defeat in the tournament after winning their opening two home games.

Glasgow struck first in the ninth minute when winger Fergus Watson shrugged off attempted tackles from flyhalf Chris Smith and centre Henco van Wyk to score. Scrumhalf George Horne added the conversion.

The Lions responded with a penalty goal from Smith, but Glasgow continued to threaten.

The hosts had an opportunity to score when a wayward pass from scrumhalf Morné van den Berg allowed Glasgow captain Stafford McDowall to charge towards the line. Glasgow moved the ball wide, but Lions fullback Quan Horn produced a try-saving tackle to deny Bayley Kuenzle on the winger’s first start for the Warriors.

Attacking intent from both teams

Both teams showed attacking intent during the opening quarter, with Glasgow creating more opportunities. The Lions also put together some promising attacking moves, with their passing holding up under pressure.

Glasgow extended their lead in the 30th minute when flyhalf Dan Lancaster crossed for their second converted try.

The Lions’ task became more difficult when lock Etienne Oosthuizen was shown a yellow card for a dangerous tackle.

Glasgow capitalised on their numerical advantage, with hooker Jack Singleton scoring their third try. Horne missed the conversion, but the Warriors went into the break with a 16-point cushion.

The visitors needed a strong response and got it through Van den Berg, who crossed for a try in the 49th minute. Replacement flyhalf Boeta Chamberlain added the extras.

The Lions looked more assured with ball in hand and began to put the hosts under pressure. However, crucial errors at key moments prevented the visitors from turning their possession into points.



The Lions continued to chip away at the deficit, with flank Siba Mahashe and replacement hooker Morné Brandon scoring tries, although both conversions were missed.



Just when the Lions threatened to complete the comeback, Glasgow fullback Ollie Smith crossed for a bonus-point try in the 76th minute.

There was more disappointment for coach Ivan van Rooyen’s side as they were denied a losing bonus point through a penalty by Horne.

The URC pauses for the month of November due to the Nations Championship. The Lions will be back at Ellis Park when the competition resumes, hosting the Bulls on 5 December.

GLASGOW – Tries: Fergus Watson, Dan Lancaster, Jack Singleton, Ollie Smith. Conversions: George Horne (3). Penalty: Horne.

LIONS – Tries: Morné van den Berg, Siba Mahashe, Morné Brandon. Conversion: Boeta Chamberlain. Penalty: Chris Smith.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.





