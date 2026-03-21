Lions won’t underestimate struggling Edinburgh – Oosthuizen

Oosthuizen is enjoying his best season since joining the Lions in 2023, having made 13 appearances so far, doubling his tally from the previous two campaigns.

Lions lock Etienne Oosthuizen says they aren’t underestimating a struggling Edinburgh side when the two teams meet in their United Rugby Championship (URC) game at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 2:45pm).

Edinburgh are currently languishing in 12th place on the URC log, having only won four games against eight losses so far this season, while the Lions have won six, drawn one and lost five.

But despite their struggles, Oosthuizen believes they are a dangerous side, even being a bit understrength as some of their Scottish internationals are resting after the Six Nations, and some are injured, and says the set piece battle could tip the scales in the match.

Can’t underestimate

“We can’t underestimate any team at the moment. They will be desperate for a win. They are obviously very dangerous on the counter-attack, so I think our defence will be our main priority on the weekend, to keep them out and strike from turnover ball,” explained Oosthuizen in the week.

“Set piece time will be a big battle. If we can lay a good foundation for the weekend, we are 70% there.

“If you look at the Bulls and the Stormers (last weekend), the Stormers dominated the set piece and you could see the reward they got from it. In any game, if you can dominate the set-piece, you have a bigger chance of winning.”

The Lions head into the game off the back of two derby wins over the Sharks and Stormers, which saw them lift the SA Shield, but Oosthuizen says they have unfinished business as their goal is to reach the URC playoffs.

“When we started this season our aim was to get into the top eight. To top that off with a SA Shield win for the first time in four years, it just shows the growth of the team. We have a young, exciting team with a lot of talent,” said Oosthuizen.

“Being part of that, as an older guy in the team, it’s about leading by example and trying to get the young guys out of their shells and express themselves. The morale picks up with every win. Having two wins in a row now here at Ellis Park gives us confidence.”

Breakout campaign

For 33-year-old Oosthuizen, who is in his third season for the Lions, it has been a breakout campaign for him of sorts, with him featuring a lot more frequently, and has signalled he is truly back after almost having his rugby career cut short.

Oosthuizen was diagnosed with career threatening myocarditis back in 2020, and had basically given up on the game in 2022, but he was subsequently cleared to play again, and joined up with the Lions in 2023.

In his first season with the team he played in seven games, and a further six times in his second season, but in the current campaign he has doubled his games tally, featuring 13 times for the Lions this year, and will be making his 14th appearance against Edinburgh.

“If I go back three or four years ago, I was done with rugby. To get a second chance and the opportunity to play rugby again, to be constantly on the field, it means the world to me,” said Oosthuizen.

“I quite enjoy it, my wife is very supportive of it and I can be an example for my two sons growing up.”