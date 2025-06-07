Little motivation needed to fire Sharks up for Bulls URC semi

It is all set to be a classic blockbuster semifinal derby between two huge local rivals when the Sharks take on the Bulls in their URC semifinal at Loftus.

The Sharks have needed very little motivation this week to get themselves fired up for their massive United Rugby Championship (URC) semifinal encounter against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday evening (kick-off 6:30pm).

It is the Durban sides first time in a URC semifinal, and they had to qualify the hard way, by winning a first ever URC playoff penalty shootout against Munster last weekend.

That match went to 100 minutes, after the sides were locked level at 24-all at the end of fulltime, followed by a scoreless 20 minutes of extra time, meaning a kick-off was needed to break the deadlock.

Despite the toll that would have taken on the players, a derby semifinal against arguably their biggest local rivals in front of a crowd of 50000 people on the Highveld was the perfect tonic to lift them back up.

“With big games like this, it’s often your easiest week as a coach. The players are all excited about the opportunity,” explained Sharks coach John Plumtree at the team announcement on Friday.

“We had to lighten the load a lot in training based on what happened last weekend, but they’re feeling good.”

Done the double

A boost to the visitors heading into the clash is that they have already done the double over the Bulls in the pool phase this season, winning 20-17 in Durban in December, before stunning the hosts in Pretoria 29-19 earlier this year.

They will thus be high on confidence, but will also be well aware that they have to win the little battles on the day, including the psychological one.

A mouthwatering battle is also expected to be waged in the scrums, as a Springbok World Cup winning front row of Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Vincent Koch, front up against arguably the URC’s best scrum this season, of Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Johan Grobbelaar and Wilco Louw.

“It’s not just about who gets front-foot ball but also the psychological battle, and that’s what it’s all about, these big contests. The Bulls are not just a scrummaging team, they’re a good set-piece team, particularly at Loftus,” Plumtree said.

“These are big derby games, aren’t they? The Sharks-Bulls game at Loftus, everyone in Durban will be watching this game of rugby because it’s based on the contests there have been over the years, and there have been some great contests.”

The winner of the Highveld semifinal will either be traveling to Dublin to face Irish powerhouse Leinster, or hosting Scottish defending champs Glasgow Warriors in the Grand Final next weekend.