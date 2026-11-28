Victory saw New Zealand avoid a third defeat in as many weeks following a shock 35-28 loss to Wales -- their first reverse against the Welsh in 73 years.

New Zealand eased the pressure on coach Dave Rennie with a 26-8 win over England in their Nations Championship finale at a rainswept Twickenham on Saturday just a week on from a record loss to the same opponents.

Recalled fly-half Richie Mo’unga landed all six of his goal-kicks for a 16-point haul, with New Zealand also scoring tries through Wallace Sititi and Cam Roigard in a third-place playoff in the inaugural cross-hemisphere Nations Championship.

All England, bidding for a third win in a row over New Zealand, had to show for their efforts on Saturday were Henry Slade’s early penalty and Jamie George’s late try.

Indiscipline cost England dear, with both Alex Coles and Henry Pollock sent to the sin-bin as a run of five straight wins for Steve Borthwick’s side, which had sparked renewed hope of a title challenge at next year’s Rugby World Cup in Australia, came to an emphatic end.

It was a far cry from 37-12 triumph — their biggest winning margin against the All Blacks — at Twickenham last week, which followed last year’s 33-19 win at home to New Zealand.

Victory saw New Zealand avoid a third defeat in as many weeks following a shock 35-28 loss to Wales — their first reverse against the Welsh in 73 years.

It also meant Jordie Barrett was able to celebrate his first Test as New Zealand captain with a win after joining brothers Scott and Beauden in leading the All Blacks.