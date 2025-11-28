Connacht v Sharks: A big game for players and coaches alike

The Sharks aim to beat Connacht in Ireland for the first time. They must do so without a host of Springboks and amid their coaching shake-up.

The odds are stacked against the Sharks in their United Rugby Championship match against Connacht in Galway on Saturday night.

The Irish side have won three of the last four contests between the teams, with the Sharks having to go back three and a half years to their 41-21 win in Kings Park in 2022. They came close in Galway last year, losing 36-30.

The Sharks are also in awful form, only winning their first match of the season right before the month-long break in November. They beat bottom-feeders Scarlets after three losses and a draw, and are 13th on the log.

But as they look for their first win against Connacht in Ireland, the Durban union will be without Springboks Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Ox Nché, André Esterhuizen and Ethan Hooker, who are part of the squad playing against Wales, though Edwill van der Merwe and Grant Williams could be available.

A number of Shark-playing Springboks and former Springboks were also out injured before the break.

Plumtree on his way out

Their coaches’ box will also be under scrutiny. This will be the first match since the Sharks announced John Plumtree “mutually agreed” to step down at the end of the season.

The union brought a technical coach consultant into the mix, refocused director of rugby Neil Powell’s work on “key operational areas”, and has kept the entire rugby programme under critical review.

Connacht have their Irish internationals back in the mix. Though they are one place above the Sharks on the URC log, they are in better form. They have close losses against Cardiff in Wales (14-8), Bulls in South Africa (28-27), and Munster at Thomond Park (17-15).

They also only have one win – against Benetton at home – but have a match in hand after their home fixture against Scarlets was postponed.

Time to turn things around

Before the break, Plumtree said the Sharks “don’t look totally collected at the moment”. He said they hadn’t clicked because their playmakers Jordan Hendrikse and Siya Masuku had been battling injury, with the inexperienced Jean Smith filling in and Jaden Hendrikse doing so out of his usual position.

“We haven’t really got going in that space. The backs haven’t clicked yet. When we get it all together we will be good. But you won’t see it for a while.”

After the break, stand-in captain Vincent Tshituka was optimistic, however. He said the team is “in a good space” mentally and preparation-wise this week.

He said the Sharks have worked on their problem areas in training and are ready to go against Connacht.