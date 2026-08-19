Malcolm Marx: Boks can’t rely on past success in the scrums

Marx also addressed his potential match-up with Codie Taylor, and his SA Sports Star of the Year award.

The Springboks would be doing themselves a disservice by assuming they will dominate the scrums against the All Blacks in the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series, said Malcolm Marx.

The Bok hooker addressed media on Tuesday ahead of the first of their four Tests against New Zealand, at Ellis Park on Saturday (kick-off 5.10pm).

The World Rugby Player of the Year spoke of last year’s Rugby Championship 24-17 defeat at Eden Park and 43-10 win over the New Zealanders in Wellington – the All Blacks’ biggest defeat in rugby.

The Springboks enjoyed more and more success in the set-piece as the year went on, getting the better over New Zealand but even more so against Ireland and other European rivals later in the season.

Marx prepares for massive Test

Now they are on a 12-Test winning streak, with All Black coach Dave Rennie describing the scrum as one of their core strengths.

Marx sized up All Black hookers Codie Taylor, who captained the team in their 50-19 win against the Bulls on the weekend, as well as Asafo Aumua and Samisoni Taukei’aho.

Unfortunately, hooker George Bell was one of four All Black players who will miss all four Tests due to injury.

“All three of them are extremely good… All explosive players, ” Marx said.

“Good with ball in hand, good on defence and obviously great at set-piece. I think it will be a great challenge. If given the shot, I am looking forward to the opportunity.”

He said he had played against Taylor many times at Super Rugby and Test level and had “the utmost respect” for him.

“He’s a great, great rugby player. He’s extremely physical, good at the set-piece. We’ll have a bit of a laugh and beer after the game, but we obviously both know on the day we both have a job to do.”

Springboks focus on the here and now

Marx said it was wrong to assume South Africa would have the edge in the scrums merely because of what happened in the past.

Both teams have been working very hard on set-pieces to try to attain ascendancy.

The Springbok hooker is up for the SA Sport Star of the Year award on Sunday.

While Marx described it as a “great honour” for him and his family, he said he was not thinking beyond the job he needed to do for the Springboks on Saturday.