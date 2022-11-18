Manie Libbok on Bok debut: ‘One of the biggest moments of my life’

Ross Roche

Recent Springbok debutant Manie Libbok is thrilled to be a part of the national side and is happy to play wherever the Springboks need him, as he prepares for his second cap against Italy in Genoa on Saturday afternoon.

Libbok made his debut off the bench against France last weekend, when he replaced Jesse Kriel in the 75th minute, and he will be hoping for a bit more game time when he inevitably comes on against Italy this weekend.

“I can cover fullback and outside centre and wherever the team will need me is where I’m going to play,” said Libbok.

“It is a great honour to wear the jersey and it will always remain a special moment to put it on. I’ll take on whatever role I am given with everything I have.”

Libbok admitted that he was extremely nervous ahead of his debut against France, and that it was a dream come true to finally put on the green and gold, and he will try to honour the jersey every time he is able to put it on.

“I almost slept in my jersey, but on the Friday before the game, I made a point of taking time out to just have a good look at my jersey and just realising the magnitude of what it means,” said Libbok.

“It’s one of the biggest moments of my life so far. I’m grateful and honoured that I was able to go onto the field. The moment was a dream come true for me. I’m grateful and honoured that I received the opportunity.

“It was a special moment for me and something I dreamt of when I was a kid. If I had the ball, I would have run from the kick-off. I was very emotional and excited at the same time.”

Libbok will hopefully get a better chance to show what he can bring to the Boks against Italy, if he is brought on earlier and given a run in his preferred position of flyhalf on Saturday.