Kwagga out to give his best in whatever role needed for Springboks

Springbok loose forward Kwagga Smith just wants to give his best in whatever role is needed for the Springboks, as they head into an important must-win end-of-year-tour match against Italy in Genoa on Saturday.

Smith has been the ultimate Bok bomb squad member this season, making nine appearances off the bench, before he finally made his first start of the year against France over the past weekend.

He is however back in his bomb squad role for the game against Italy, and he could have a vital role to play off the bench if the Boks need some much needed energy in the second half.

“This year I have been part of the Bomb squad a lot more, whereas last year I was more a part of the playing squad when Pieter-Steph was injured. But I just try to use every opportunity I get, whether it is off the bench or if I start,” explained Smith.

“It was good to start last weekend I must say, I enjoyed it. I would love to play 80 minutes every game, I think every player wants to do that. But there is a certain role that needs to be fulfilled in the Springbok team and it is all about the team and not the individual.

“So for me, whatever opportunity I get I will try and make the most of it and make sure that I bring that energy whenever I get on the field.”

Stacked department

Smith is part of a stacked department, with the Boks never short of loose forwards as they have a strong core of veterans and an exciting group of youngsters backing them up, and he admits that the positive competition is important in keeping the department thriving.

“South Africa has a very rich culture of loose forwards. There are a lot of good players that are constantly coming through. So for me (to stay ahead of them) I just have to keep doing what I do and continue to try and grow as a player,” said Smith.

“But it is always good competition, it is never bad competition. It makes the older guys work harder and makes the younger guys realise it is not easy to get into the team. So it is good for all of us to have that positive companionship between us.

“Evan (Roos) is a good player who is getting his opportunity this weekend. It’s never easy, especially in a game like this, so we just try and simplify things to make it easier for him, so he can be on top of his game this weekend.”