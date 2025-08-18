Mapimpi called into injury-hit Boks squad

The Boks suffered a number of injuries during their shock 38-22 defeat by Australia at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Double World Cup winner Makazole Mapimpi has been called into the Springbok squad for Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test against Australia in Cape Town.

The experienced winger comes in because Kurt-Lee Arendse is injured (knee), while Edwill van der Merwe is also nursing an ankle niggle.

Another wing, Cheslin Kolbe, missed last weekend’s Test in Joburg because of a problem, but is expected to be back in action this weekend.

Also, the Boks have suffered a big injury blow with captain Siya Kolisi being ruled out of action, for up to four weeks, following last Saturday’s 38-22 defeat by the Wallabies at Ellis Park.

Kolisi and Arendse have been released from the Bok squad.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has, however, resisted calling up a player to replace Kolisi as he feels there is enough cover at loose forward.

Two-time World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit is also injured and will not play on Saturday.

Erasmus is expected to name his team for Saturday’s match around mid-day on Tuesday.

The Bok boss revealed earlier in the day on Monday that centre Jesse Kriel would captain the Boks this weekend.