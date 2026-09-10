Richie Mo’unga back as All Blacks ring the changes for RGR finale

The All Blacks have made eight changes to their starting 15 for the RGR finale against the Springboks, including the return of Richie Mo'unga.

Richie Mo’unga will make his first All Blacks Test appearance since the 2023 World Cup final when he starts at flyhalf against the Springboks in the finale of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry (RGR) at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, USA on Saturday night (kick-off 11:10pm SA time).

Following the showpiece event in France, where he started for the All Blacks in the final against the Boks, only to end up on the losing side, Mo’unga chose to leave New Zealand and continue his club career in Japan, which saw him made unavailable for selection due to their eligibility rules.

But ahead of next year’s World Cup in Australia, Mo’unga re-signed with New Zealand rugby and the Crusaders this year, making him available for selection, with him then a late call-up to their RGR squad.

He started for them at flyhalf in their tour match against the Lions at Ellis Park a few weeks ago, but has been unable to force his way into the Test team with Ruben Love preferred for the first three Tests.

Ring the changes

However heading into the decider 2-1 down, All Blacks coach Dave Rennie has decided to ring the changes, making eight changes to the starting XV that lost 29-24 against the Boks in Soweto over the past weekend, including Love dropping out of the 23 and Mo’unga stepping up to the plate.

Other changes see veteran hooker Codie Taylor brought back in as captain, in the injury enforced absence of talismanic eighthman Ardie Savea, and he will be guiding a completely new front row featuring props Fletcher Newell and Ethan de Groot, who will be looking to stand up to the ferocious Springbok pack.

De Groot and replacement lock Josh Lord have both returned to the match 23 after a nasty head clash between the two in the first Test, saw them ruled out of the next two as they followed World Rugby’s return to play concussion protocols.

Injuries to Savea and fellow loose forward Luke Jacobson, has seen a shuffling of the loose trio, as Peter Lakai shifts from the side of the scrum to the back, Tupou Vaa’i moves from lock to blindside flank, and Ethan Blackadder comes in for his first start of the series.

First starts

Centre Quinn Tupaea is also ruled out with injury, which sees the experienced Anton Lienert-Brown take his place, while lock Patrick Tuipulotu will also make his first RGR Test start in the final match.

Josh Moorby retakes his spot on the left wing in place of Leroy Carter, while the incredibly experienced duo of Rieko Ioane and Beauden Barrett will look to make an impact from the substitutes bench.

“We always planned for there to be a number of changes for this match. Every player here has worked incredibly hard over the last seven weeks to prepare the team for the seven games we’ve played so far, and all those selected for this Test fully deserve it,” explained Rennie on Thursday.

“We have everything to play for on Saturday. It is our chance to draw the series and end the tour with a performance to be proud of.

“We have had incredible support travelling with us throughout the tour and amazing support back at home. We want to put in a performance that shows how much we appreciate that. We also want to honour the players and management who have returned home early but contributed so much.”

All Blacks starting XV

Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Anton Leinert-Brown, Jordie Barrett, Josh Moorby, Richie Mo’unga, Cam Roigard, Peter Lakai, Ethan Blackadder, Tupou Vaa’i, Sam Darry, Patrick Tuipulotu, Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor (capt), Ethan de Groot

Bench: Asafo Aumua, Xavier Numia, Tyrel Lomax, Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, Kyle Preston, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett