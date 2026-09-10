Winning series against All Blacks would be ‘just as special’ as other big Bok triumphs – Wiese

Beating the All Blacks in a traditional series would be massive for the current group, says Jasper Wiese.

The Springboks beating the All Blacks 3-1 to secure the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry trophy would rank up there with some of their best achievements under Rassie Erasmus and his coaching group, according to eighthman Jasper Wiese.

The Boks take a 2-1 lead into the finale at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, USA, after recovering from losing the opening Test at Ellis Park, by winning the second Test in Cape Town and third in Soweto over the past weekend.

Wiese, who made his Springbok debut in 2021, and has gone on to win a British & Irish Lions series, a World Cup and two Rugby Championships with the Boks, said that beating their biggest rivals in a traditional series, the first between the two nations since 1996, would be right up there.

“For this group, it would be an amazing achievement (to win Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry). We take it as seriously as the other tournaments we’ve won as well,” admitted Wiese.

“The last series was in 1996, which the All Blacks won, so for this group to be on the cusp of achieving something special, not just for the players, but the coaches and everyone else involved, it would be very special for us.

“In that regard it’s just as special as any of those other series or competitions (we have won) in comparison”

USA finale

Playing the final match, and competition decider, in the USA will be a very different experience for both teams, and although they won’t have their home support behind them, Wiese says the players are eager to put on a show for the US crowd.

“We’ve only been here since Sunday afternoon, so we haven’t spent a lot of time outside the hotel, but it’s obviously an amazing experience,” said Wiese.

“It’s my first time here. Some people have recognised a few guys, but me not as much. But hopefully we can give the people here a good show this weekend and give them a taste of what rugby is about.

“The sport is obviously not as big here as it is in New Zealand or South Africa, but for the fans who are there this weekend, they’re going to see some great rugby from both teams who just want to go out there and give it their best.”

Strong year

For Wiese personally, it has been a good year for the Boks, with many pundits calling him the best eighthman in world rugby currently, and one of the best players, but he continues to stay humble.

“It’s always difficult when someone pays you a compliment and you have to answer them. But there is always something you can work on. I think if you start to listen to the outside noise too much you sort of live by that sword, and then when you have an off game you die by it,” explained Wiese.

“So I try to stay in the reality we have in this camp. I know every week the coaches give us stuff to work on, and that’s the sort of mindset I try to follow. Not to think about how good or bad a year has been, but rather just staying present.”