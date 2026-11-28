It is a new-look Bok back row that will be in action in the Nations Championship final against France.

Springbok assistant coach Felix Jones and captain Siya Kolisi are looking forward to seeing what young loose forward Paul de Villiers can produce when he makes his first international start at eighthman in the Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham on Sunday afternoon (kick-off 6.40pm).

De Villiers, who is primarily an openside flank, and has never played eighthman in his senior career, even at franchise level at the Stormers, now finds himself thrown straight into the role in a major final.

When the Bok team was announced earlier this week De Villiers was named on the bench, but after Pieter-Steph du Toit, who was named to start at seven, was ruled out due to an injury niggle, the world champions were forced to make a change.

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus had a number of options, including bringing utility forward Franco Mostert straight into the starting team at seven, where he has featured extensively before, or handing Emmanuel Tshituka a start. He was picked to make his debut from the bench, and covers all the backrow positions.

So it was a bit of a surprise on Saturday to see the Boks opt for Cameron Hanekom on the blindside flank, where he featured for the Boks against England at the start of the international season, to accommodate De Villiers at the back of the scrum.

“We just really wanted to get Paul on the field. We feel he’s having a really good season. He’s been doing a bit of training there (at eighthman), and he’s also been doing a bit of training at 12. So we see his versatility as being quite useful on the day,” explained Jones at the captain’s presser on Saturday.

The right balance

“Having Franco on the bench and him able to come on and call (the lineouts) when he needs to, we just felt the balance was right. But mostly it’s about how effective Paul has been around the park in general. So we are really pleased to get him in.”

Kolisi added his excitement at linking up with Hanekom on the side of the scrum, and playing together with De Villiers at international level for the first time, as usually when De Villiers comes on off the bench he replaces Kolisi.

“I’m excited to play with Cam (at flank), and I play with Paul at the Stormers. We’ve got a good relationship and I think we all bring different things,” said Kolisi.

“Paul has had an amazing season and I think it’s our first time playing together in the Springbok jersey, so I’m looking forward to that. We’ve worked well with each other at our club and we’ve got a very good understanding.

“With Cameron as well, he’s been amazing this year. I’m really enjoying seeing how his confidence has grown over and over, and I think this game will be a great test for all of us.”

The Boks are on a two match losing streak for the first time since 2022, and have already lost four games this year, so they will be desperate to bounce back with a good win to end the season and at the same time lift the inaugural Nations Championship trophy.