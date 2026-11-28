Wales end November with three wins from four matches.

Josh Adams scored an early brace of tries as Wales dominated Japan 40-10 at Twickenham on Saturday to finish ninth in the inaugural 12-team Nations Championship.

Wales, who notched up a first win in 73 years over New Zealand either side of a win over Japan and a narrow defeat by Australia this month, had finished fifth in the Northern Hemisphere table.

Japan, who notably sustained two thrashings by England and Scotland, were also fifth in their respective table to set up their fifth Test match against the Welsh in just 16 months.

Four first-half tries from Adams, Blair Murray and Reuben Morgan-Williams handed Wales a 26-0 half-time lead they never looked like ceding.

A later Jac Morgan double, allied with 10 points from Sam Costelow’s boot meant a winning end to the Nations Championship finals weekend for Wales coach Steve Tandy while his Japan counterpart Eddie Jones was left with more questions than answers.

Veteran winger Adams crossed for the opening try, latching on to a Costelow crosskick after a fine Ellis Mee take had put Wales on an attacking footing with the ball slickly recycled.

Murray increased the Welsh lead almost immediately, a spilled ball by Japan fly-half Ruki Kitahara seized upon by Reuben Morgan-Williams and hacked ahead by Eddie James.

Man-of-the-match Costelow hit the extras after Murray’s follow-up and Japan were suddenly on the backfoot, 12 points down.

Matters were only going to get worse

Worse was to come as another James chip was gathered by Adams for his try double.

Japan tried to stay in the game, the offloading Ben Gunter, Warner Dearns and Tiennan Costley to the fore in rearguard action.

But Dearns was then held up over the line to leave the onlooking Eddie Jones fuming.

Morgan-Williams had just reward for his lively starting international debut as Japan failed to deal with a kick-chase.

The Ospreys scrum-half was on hand to scythe through a powerless defence for Wales’s fourth try, Costelow making no mistake with the conversion.

Mee did well to deny Japan a first try, sliding his legs under Charlie Lawrence’s attempt to ground the ball, while Gunter was also disallowed a try.

For the first time in many a match, Wales boasted a loaded bench featuring the likes of captain Dewi Lake and outstanding flanker Jac Morgan.

And Morgan made his mark immediately after coming on early in the second half, driving over for Wales’ fifth and sixth tries in an incisive cameo role.

Replacements Shinya Komura and Halatoa Vailea went over for consolation tries for a well-beaten Japan side.