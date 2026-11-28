The Boks take on France in the final of the inaugural competition.

Springbok boss Rassie Erasmus has included Paul de Villiers at No 8 in a changed pack for Sunday’s Nations Championship final against France in London.

De Villiers, who was originally named to play off the bench, comes into the starting team following the withdrawal from the side of Pieter-Steph du Toit, who picked up an injury this week.

With De Villiers moving to eighthman, Cameron Hanekom switches to No 7 flank, where Du Toit would have played.

Siya Kolisi remains at No 6, where he was originally picked.

With De Villiers moving into the starting team from the bench, veteran utility man Franco Mostert comes onto the bench, from outside the named matchday squad.

The Bok team shows a few more changes from the side that played against Ireland last weekend.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu moves from flyhalf to fullback in place of the injured Damian Willemse, with Manie Libbok at 10.

Cobus Reinach also returns to the starting team, at scrumhalf, while up front, beside the rejigged back row, Lood de Jager and Salomaan Moerat will lock the scrum, while coach Rassie Erasmus has again swapped the front rows.

The match at Twickenham Stadium on Sunday kicks off at 6.40pm.

Springbok team: 15 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Ethan Hooker, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Paul de Villiers, 7 Cameron Hanekom, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Ox Nché, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Eben Etzebeth, 20 Franco Mostert, 21 Emmanuel Tshituka, 22 Morné van den Berg, 23 Canan Moodie