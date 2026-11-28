Ahead of the Nations Championship final between South Africa and France, here is a look at five previous classic clashes between the teams.

The Springboks and France have faced each other 48 times, with Sunday’s Nations Championship final in London their 49th meeting, and first on neutral ground.

They have clashed twice in World Cup knockout games, once in South Africa (1995) and once in France (2023), with both won by the Springboks.

South Africa hold a 29-win record, to 13 by France, with six draws.

In their last meeting, two weekends ago in Paris, France edged the Boks 21-19. Who will win on Sunday?

Here then is a look back at five classic clashes between the teams over the years.

16 August 1958 – France win 9-5 at Ellis Park

France’s first tour of one of the big three – South Africa, Australia and New Zealand – saw them visit Rhodesia and South Africa in 1958, playing 10 matches, including two Tests against the Boks. The first match was a 3-3 draw in Cape Town, with the second Test going the way of France at Ellis Park, 9-5.

Wing Lofty Fourie scored the Boks’ only try, with Mickey Gerber converting. France didn’t score a try, with their points coming from a penalty and drop-goal by fullback Pierre Lacaze and a drop-goal by flyhalf Roger Martine.

In the build-up to the Test, the tourists spent two days in the Kruger Park to escape the pressure of the match, while it is said that 100,000 fans watched the clash live at Ellis Park.

17 June 1995 – South Africa win 19-15

It was the day of the 1995 World Cup semi-final and it was pouring in Durban. There was a chance the match wouldn’t take place because the field was covered in water and it was considered too dangerous to play. If the game didn’t go ahead, France would advance to the final because of their better disciplinary record.

After a long delay the match finally kicked off and the Boks went on to win 19-15 and qualify for the final, which they won.

Ruben Kruger scored the only try of the match, though the French believe he touched down short of the line. Joel Stransky kicked the conversion and four penalties. France’s points came from five penalties by Thierry Lacroix.

South Africa recorded a famous win, despite the claims by the French that Abdelatif Benazzi scored a late try in a maul drive.

Springbok flyhalf Joel Stransky tackles France fullback Jean-Luc Sadourny during the 1995 Rugby World Cup semifinal in Durban. Picture: Tertius Pickard / Gallo Images

22 November 1997 – South Africa win 52-10

South Africa played seven matches on their tour of Europe, including Tests against Italy, France (2), England and Scotland.

The second Test against France in Paris was a thriller and widely regarded as one of the Boks’ best ever showings, coming a week after the Boks beat the same team in a close first Test, 36-32, in Lyon.

Under the guidance of Nick Mallett, the Boks were on an amazing run of results and ran their opponents off their feet. They scored seven tries in total, with wing Pieter Rossouw getting four. Henry Honiball, Gary Teichmann and Andre Snyman scored the other tries.

Honiball kicked all seven conversions and a penalty for a 22-point haul.

The victory is South Africa’s biggest over France.

18 June 2005 – A 30-all draw

In the first of two Tests in South Africa by France that year (the other match was in Port Elizabeth, won 27-13 by the Boks), a big crowd at Kings Park in Durban was treated to a thrilling Test, which ended in a 30-30 draw.

Jake White’s team boasted the bulk of the men who’d go on to win the World Cup two years later, including captain John Smit, Os du Randt, Victor Matfield, Schalk Burger, Fourie du Preez, Bryan Habana, Jean de Villiers and Percy Montgomery.

Both teams scored four tries, the Boks’ by their wingers Habana and De Villiers, who got two each.

The match was a back-and-forth seesaw affair, with France scoring late on to ensure a thrilling draw.

Jean de Villiers, playing on the wing, scored two tries in a thrilling Test match against France in Durban in 2005. Picture: Touchline Photo/Getty Images

15 October 2023 – South Africa win 29-28

For the second time in history the Boks and France met in a World Cup knockout game, this time a quarter-final in Paris.

It was another ding-dong battle played in front of 80,000 fans inside the Stade de France.

The hosts scored tries through Cyril Bailie, two, and Peato Mauvaka, while the Boks’ tries came from Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian de Allende, Eben Etzebeth and Cheslin Kolbe.

Manie Libbok kicked two of three conversions while replacement No 10 Handre Pollard kicked a penalty and conversion.

In a match of many big moments a key one was Kolbe’s charge down of a Thomas Ramos conversion attempt. In a game that was as close as this one, it was the difference between victory and defeat.